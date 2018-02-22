© Aivaras Ciurlionis

The two bright spots on either side of the sun are commonly referred to as sun dogs, mock suns or phantom suns, but the scientific name is parhelia. This natural wonder can be observed during especially cold weather, when light refracts from ice crystals floating in the air.Residents of the northern capital of Russia and its outskirts captured a rare and mind-blowing natural phenomenon, which makes it appear as if our planet has three suns.Halos can bee seen anywhere around the globe all year round, but are rarely seen as clearly as they were in St. Petersburg.Several locals were astonished by the unusual sight with, images going viral on Instagram.