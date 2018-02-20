© unknown

"Guns don't kill people; men and boys kill people, experts say"

-USA TODAY



"Michael Ian Black reacts to Florida shooting: Boys are broken"

-New York Daily News



"How Gun Violence And Toxic Masculinity Are Linked, In 8 Tweets"

-The Huffington Post



"Toxic white masculinity: The killer that haunts American life"

-Salon



"Toxic Masculinity Is Killing Us"

-The Boston Globe



"Toxic Masculinity Is Killing Us"

-Harpers Bazaar



"Don't Blame Mental Illness for Mass Shootings; Blame Men"

-Politico

Half a century of academia peddling a grim version of history that holds your gender personally responsible for all the wrongs ever to have happened in the world

For you to grow-up, to grow strong, and do what men do.

The world needs you.

A response to the mass shooting in Florida.The bodies aren't even cold yet and already you are being blamed.Yes you.All of you.The boys and young men who will grow up to become one half of America's future.Once again, due to society's failure to raise you, to teach you, to properly guide you on your path to manhood, your mere existence is being held responsible for seventeen more deaths—this time in Florida, and once again, at a school. The headlines of the last few days say it all:In the handful of decades I've been alive, I've seen America shift from a culture of responsibility to one of blame. We don't solve problems anymore. We cry, we pray for, we seek to find closure, and then finally, slaughter a sacrificial lamb for our sins. When I was young and Columbine happened, that lamb was Marilyn Manson and video games. Before that, it was D&D and Twisted Sister. These days, though, as body counts continue to rise and excuses continue to vanish, the lamb America has chosen to sacrifice is you.As an aging Gen Xer watching this tragedy unfold, I can't help but look back at my youth and realize we were the dry run for this "crisis of masculinity" as the media likes to call it. In my time I've watched as fathers were pushed out of the home, separated from their children, and their role in society debased and devalued. Like you, I was taught male behavior was bad behavior. That I was broken and needed to be fixed. Drugs, therapy, mass socialization were required to save me from my most innate instincts——the need compete.—the drive to create.—the urge to protect.—the desire for female affection.Like you, I was told these instincts were not only wrong, but dangerous. That due to my Original Sin of being born a boy, I was destined to mature into a lustful monster and an oppressor of women. All this was burned into me before I even reached college, where campus policy actually assumed all men to be rapists waiting to happen.It isn't hard to see how we got here, to an age when America is more than willing to sacrifice its boys. To quote Fight Club, "We're a generation of men raised by women." And the women who raised my generation had a saying: All men are pigs. But there's another saying those same women were enamored with and that is:. And a press, that at this very moment, is blaming YOU for every school shooting to have ever occurred.After all this, how could there not be a crisis of masculinity?So to the boys and young men of America, believe me when I say it isn't you who should be apologizing for the state of our world today. This mess was set in motion long before you were born.All your life you've been told to act, think, and behave like women. To suppress your passions, your pride, your need to compete and drive to achieve.Now society is crumbling around us.For it is men's strength and determination that tamed the wilderness, built civilization, and has kept the world fed despite all predictions we'd all die starving before the year 2000. It's men's curiosity that lead us to explore the oceans, to conquer space, and peer into the tiniest of microcosms of the human body. It was men who built the cities we inhabit, the luxuries we enjoy, the medicines that keep us alive. Men built the road, the plumbing, the electrical grid, the phone in your hand, the internet it's connected to.Men have always been innovators, explores, defenders, and leaders.But most importantly, men have always been fathers.So to the boys and young men of America, please read this and take every word to heart.