The bodies aren't even cold yet and already you are being blamed.
Yes you.
All of you.
The boys and young men who will grow up to become one half of America's future.
Once again, due to society's failure to raise you, to teach you, to properly guide you on your path to manhood, your mere existence is being held responsible for seventeen more deaths—this time in Florida, and once again, at a school. The headlines of the last few days say it all:
"Guns don't kill people; men and boys kill people, experts say"
-USA TODAY
"Michael Ian Black reacts to Florida shooting: Boys are broken"
-New York Daily News
"How Gun Violence And Toxic Masculinity Are Linked, In 8 Tweets"
-The Huffington Post
"Toxic white masculinity: The killer that haunts American life"
-Salon
"Toxic Masculinity Is Killing Us"
-The Boston Globe
"Toxic Masculinity Is Killing Us"
-Harpers Bazaar
"Don't Blame Mental Illness for Mass Shootings; Blame Men"
-Politico
As an aging Gen Xer watching this tragedy unfold, I can't help but look back at my youth and realize we were the dry run for this "crisis of masculinity" as the media likes to call it. In my time I've watched as fathers were pushed out of the home, separated from their children, and their role in society debased and devalued. Like you, I was taught male behavior was bad behavior. That I was broken and needed to be fixed. Drugs, therapy, mass socialization were required to save me from my most innate instincts—
—the drive to create.
—the urge to protect.
—the desire for female affection.
Like you, I was told these instincts were not only wrong, but dangerous. That due to my Original Sin of being born a boy, I was destined to mature into a lustful monster and an oppressor of women. All this was burned into me before I even reached college, where campus policy actually assumed all men to be rapists waiting to happen.
It isn't hard to see how we got here, to an age when America is more than willing to sacrifice its boys. To quote Fight Club, "We're a generation of men raised by women." And the women who raised my generation had a saying: All men are pigs. But there's another saying those same women were enamored with and that is: The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world.
Half a century of academia peddling a grim version of history that holds your gender personally responsible for all the wrongs ever to have happened in the world. And a press, that at this very moment, is blaming YOU for every school shooting to have ever occurred.
After all this, how could there not be a crisis of masculinity?
So to the boys and young men of America, believe me when I say it isn't you who should be apologizing for the state of our world today. This mess was set in motion long before you were born.
You are not bad.
You are not broken.
You are not inherently evil or a sexual abuser in waiting.
You are boys who were robbed of your right to be men.
All your life you've been told to act, think, and behave like women. To suppress your passions, your pride, your need to compete and drive to achieve.
Now society is crumbling around us.
Feminizing boys didn't make better men. It's resulted in broken homes and shattered families and record suicide rates. It's destroying any notion of a healthy partnership between men and women, and is pushing us ever closer to total collapse of gender relations.
Boys, we don't need you to be like women, the world has plenty of women, already.
What the world needs now more than ever is for you to be men.
For you to grow-up, to grow strong, and do what men do.
Men have always been innovators, explores, defenders, and leaders.
But most importantly, men have always been fathers.
So to the boys and young men of America, please read this and take every word to heart.
The world needs you.