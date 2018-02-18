© Reuters



the war crimes probe could amount to several millions

who has previously worked with U.S. Special Forces and the CIA and has been linked to massacres

the U.S. is not a signatory to the statue

The International Criminal Court began collecting material three months ago for a possible war crimes case involving armed actors Afghanistan.More than one million statements from Afghan people and organizations have been submitted to the International Criminal Court alleging war crimes were committed by several actors in the country including the U.S. military, the CIA, Afghan forces and the Taliban, local groups working with the Hague-based tribunal said Friday.Abdul Wadood Pedram, an official at the Kabul-based Human Rights and Eradication of Violence Organization, told the Associated Press Friday that his group has knowledge of the groups and individuals who submitted the"It is shocking there are so many," Pedram said, noting that in some instances, whole villages were represented. "It shows how the justice system in Afghanistan is not bringing justice for the victims and their families."The ICC began accepting statements in November after the court's prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, presented a request to open a formal investigation into possible international crimes committed in Afghanistanfew years after the U.S.-led intervention.The court accepted testimonies until Jan. 31 and will now evaluate the statements to decide if the war crimes investigation requested Bensouda should get the greenlight. Pedram told the AP thatIndividuals and organizations who have spoken to media over the past few monthsby local and foreign actors including warlords connected to the Afghan government as well as the CIA and the U.S. military.Others said that Taliban commanders were in fact connected to the government and thus have received total impunity for the crimes they committed against locals, specially Shittes.Bensouda said" according to the AP report. The secret detention facilities were operated mostly between 2003 and 2004, she said.In an article for the British newspaper The Guardian Friday, Katherine Gallagher, a senior staff attorney with the New York-based Center for Constitutional Rights, argued that the Afghanistan case could be a test for proving the effectiveness of the young court and hoped the ICC judges would decide to approve the probe.. An ICC investigation could finally change that - bringing an end to the impunity US officials have enjoyed and, critically, some measure of redress to victims of the U.S. torture program," Gallagher stressed.