Pakistan and Afghanistan - Epicenters of Geopolitical Intrigue
Sott.net
Tue, 09 Jan 2018 15:01 UTC
The official US talking points scapegoat Pakistan for terrorism in Afghanistan. The repeated mantra is that Taliban and the Haqqani network of terrorists sneak in from Pakistan and attack US troops in Afghanistan. While there's some truth to this, the bloviating experts ignore that 40% of Afghanistan is now under Taliban control.
killed over 10,000 Afghan soldiers and police officers. In a country where 70% of adults are illiterate and more than a third of the population live in extreme poverty - living under $2 a day - it's not hard to recruit fighters and suicide bombers.
Another overlooked fact: Afghanistan's opium poppy production has quadrupled since the US invasion in 2002. In 2017, Afghanistan produced a record 500 tons of export-quality heroin, amounting to 90% of the global market supply. Afghan poppy farmers and Taliban made about $1.5 billion, although the street price of that heroin in the West translates to more than $100 billion. There are many global powers that benefit from this heroin trade, which is why nobody complains about it.
As for Islamic fundamentalism and terrorism, it's the U.S. that created the Frankenstein monsters in both Pakistan and Afghanistan during the 1980s. Even the now-demonized Haqqani network was created, trained and armed by the CIA in the 1980s. The CIA needed fanatical and cheap fighters for its proxy war against the USSR. Pakistan became the logistical center as well as the breeding ground for terrorists. Saudi-funded Islamic schools - Madrassas - were set up all over Pakistan, and the CIA even published children's textbooks that were despicably filled with violence and hatred.
However, if Pakistan is playing double games, so does the US. First, considering the history of CIA drug trafficking, it's not far-fetched to suspect that 'globalists' are using Afghan heroin to fund off-the-book projects.
Second, many people, including Hamid Karzai - former Afghan President from 2011 to 2014 - have asserted that the US is transporting ISIS fighters to Afghanistan and arming them. ISIS could be a Deep State tool to fight the Taliban and disrupt China's Silk Road in Central Asia. (The truth about ISIS is revealed in my book, "Syria - War of Deception").
Third, most importantly, the U.S. wants to stay in Afghanistan for geopolitical reasons - to have a footprint against China, Russia and Iran. Thus, it's not in the best interest of the U.S. to have a peaceful, stable Afghanistan. As long as there's chaos in Afghanistan, there's a justification for U.S. military bases. It's the classic Problem-Reaction-Solution paradigm.
Now we come to the real reason behind the latest US-Pakistan feud: Pakistan's rapid move into China's orbit. Under CPEC - China-Pakistan Economic Corridor - China plans to spend $60 billion on various infrastructure projects in Pakistan. It has already built power plants and many highways; and an airport and a seaport in the city of Gwadar are under construction to transform the sleeping town into a vibrant trade hub. Pakistan also recently agreed to use Chinese Yuan instead of the U.S. dollar in bilateral trade.
US and Australia conducted military exercises that simulated blocking those straits.
lot of links to Saudi Arabia and ISIS. Regarding Pakistan, Western globalists have been openly talking for a decade about carving up a new country called Balochistan that would grab land from Iran as well. India and the US are suspected of actively supporting Baloch separatists. And it's no coincidence that Balochistan will include Gwadar, the strategic sea port that China is working on!
bringing Afghanistan into CPEC. Eventually, four countries - Russia, China, Pakistan and Iran - will try to push the U.S. military out of Afghanistan.
Afghans have experienced only war, destruction, drugs and chaos by aligning themselves with the US. During the Soviet war, 1.5 million Afghans died and 5 million became refugees. Between 1970-1978, opium/heroin export was virtually non-existent in Afghanistan. However, by 1984, half of all heroin in the US originated from Afghanistan.
Another pernicious drug - of spiritual kind - is Wahhabism that was brought in in the 1980s by the US and Saudi Arabia to replace the moderate Sufi Islam of Afghanistan.
The US claims to have spent more than $100 billion on Afghanistan's reconstruction, but half the population doesn't have access to clean water and 1 in 5 Afghan children dies before the age of two. The West gave a fake Nobel prize to Malala, while 80% of Afghan girls are illiterate. (Here's an excellent article on how private military contractors have turned Afghanistan into a cesspool of bribes and corruption).
Compare this to the 1960s when the Soviet Union built dams (like this and this), highways (like Salang Highway, an engineering masterpiece), universities, apartments and hospitals in Afghanistan; and when Russian doctors, nurses and teachers were helping Afghans in remote rural areas. There was no Taliban or Haqqani or Islamic terrorism or opium; and Kabul was known as the Paris of Central Asia.
Similarly, Pakistan used to be a safe, moderate country that US Presidents Eisenhower and Nixon and First Lady Jackie Kennedy visited, until the US interfered.
Chris Kanthan is the author of a new book, Syria – War of Deception. It’s available in a condensed as well as a longer version. Chris lives in the San Francisco Bay Area, has traveled to 35 countries, and writes about world affairs, politics, economy and health. His other book is Deconstructing Monsanto. Follow him on Twitter: @GMOChannel