As part of joint agreement, Russia takes over oil and gas production in Syria
Viktor Katona
Oilprice.com
Wed, 14 Feb 2018 16:57 UTC
In accordance with an energy cooperation framework agreement signed in late January, Russia will have exclusive rights to produce oil and gas in Syria.
The agreement goes significantly beyond that, stipulating the modalities of the rehabilitation of damaged rigs and infrastructure, energy advisory support, and training a new generation of Syrian oilmen. Still, the main international aspect and the key piece of this move is the final and unconditional consolidation of Russian interests in the Middle East.
Before the onset of the blood-drenched Civil War, Syrian oil production wavered around 380,000 barrels per day. It has declined for some time then, since its all-time peak production rate of 677,000 barrels per day in 2002. Although the Islamic State was allegedly driven underground, the current output still stands at a devastating 14-15,000 barrels per day.
As for gas, the production decline proved to be lower (it fell from 8 BCm/year to 3.5 BCm/year) due to its greater significance within the domestic economy. 90 percent of the produced gas in Syria was used for electricity production (as opposed to oil, which was either refined domestically or exported), and in view of this, the government took extra care to retake gas fields first as the prospects of reconquest became viable enough.
It's an understatement to say that whoever takes over Syria's energy sector will receive a desolate ruin. The country's refineries need thorough reconstruction after their throughput capacity has halved from the pre-war level of 250,000 barrels per day. This task will most likely be carried out by Iranian companies, in accordance with agreements signed in September last year, which also involved the reconstruction of Syria's damaged power grid. However, it remains unclear whether this project will go through, as Tehran counted upon an Iran-Venezuela-Syria consortium, which is all but feasible now against the background of Venezuela disintegrating, a new solution ought to be found. In any case, Tehran already got what it wanted in Syria as Iran's Revolutionary Guard already secured the telecommunications sector.
rocky 2018-02-16T18:00:27Z
What will the US do now with Russia in charge of probably everything in Syria
''Moreover, it remains unclear what will happen to the fields (including Syria’s largest oil field, Al Omar) that were retaken by Western-backed militias, not the Syrian army.''
It is beyond my understanding why the US are allowed by the UN to appropriate a corner of Syria in all impunity. Syria is also a member of the UN. So WTF is going on ? Why can't Syria boot the US ''coalition'' out of their country ? Something does not add up. Could a move by Syria be the spark to the major conflict everybody but the US is trying to avoid ? All I have are questions.
Well, that is baffling indeed. If the local neighborhoods bully starts parking in the spot in front of your house, not too much you can do except find a different parking spot. Maybe he'll get tired of walking further to his house. Maybe you'll just wait and see.