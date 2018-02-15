© RT

A shooting at a Florida high school has left 17 people dead, the local sheriff has confirmed. The suspected shooter has been detained.Twelve of the deceased victims were found inside the school building, two were found just outside and one in the street nearby. Two more people have succumbed to their wounds in the hospital.The injured victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital.Multiple ambulances, police cars and even armored vehicles were deployed to the school as the incident unfolded.One of the school's students, caught up in the shooting, posted pictures from a classroom where he and his fellow students were hiding behind desks.He later wrote that students were allowed to leave the building.