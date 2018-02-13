Dan Aykroyd has never been shy about his intense interest in UFOs, and this seems to be a fascination that reaches all the way back into his childhood. The actor was fist enamored with the phenomenon when he saw a photo of mysterious lights over Capitol Hill from all the way back in 1952, an incident in which fighter planes had apparently been scrambled to chase the fast-moving objects off. This interest was only strengthened when he saw the classic sci-fi film The Day the Earth Stood Still, which he saw as a perfectly plausible scenario. Aykroyd would have the first of his own many close encounters with UFOs in the mid-1980s in upstate New York, when he claims that he woke up in the middle of the night in a panic and told his wife, "They are calling me, I want to go outside."
He claimed that he had had the irresistible compulsion to go outside, which he credits to voices in his head compelling him to do so. When he did go outside as instructed by the vices in his head he reported that he had seen a pink spiral over the Great Lakes area, and it would turn out that others had had the same urge to go outside at the same time and had seen the same thing.
Aykroyd would go on to become a fairly hard-core proponent of UFOs, and he would eventually make a documentary on his interests, called Dan Aykroyd Unplugged on UFOs, in 2005, and he even served for several years as the official Hollywood representative of the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), and he has accrued a vast knowledge of UFO research and lore over the years that would put most UFOlogists to shame. In April of 2010, Aykroyd appeared on the well-known TV show Larry King Live, where the topic was UFOs and Aykroyd appeared as a pro-UFO representative in the debate, among a panel of scientists who had been brought together to discuss the physicist Stephen Hawking's assertion that any aliens coming from the stars would be certainly malevolent. Aykroyd shared some famous cases of UFO abductions, such as those of Travis Walton and Betty and Barney Hill, and on the show he stated:
"They are here, science should accept that they are here and look how they have come from a billion years in the future or the next dimension or wherever they are coming from. They have abducted people."Aykroyd has appeared on other shows about his UFO beliefs, such as a 2015 episode of The HuffPost Show with host Marc Lamont Hill, where the topic turned to the strange and he talked candidly about the U.S. Air Force's UFO alleged cover-up and some details about his own personal UFO sightings. When asked if he truly believed in UFOs, Aykroyd answered:
"I do, absolutely, and I'm not alone. I have seen four, and I can't say that they are alien craft and neither can the Air Force. The Air Force has been very interested in this. They don't deny the existence of these hyperdynamic, super aerodynamic craft. They don't deny. Their anguish comes in that they can't tell you. They want to tell you anything but that they are extraterrestrial. Any excuse at all, even if they are unknown or unsolved. The Air Force cannot just come out and admit that there are extraterrestrial beings far in advanced of our culture that have built these machines. They are very interested in what is going on, but like us, they don't know. I believe that there are probably many species coming and going and that the Air Force is very interested, but they can't come out and say. Because then you're going to go, 'well wait a minute, the parish priest, the cop on the street, the President - you don't got the power. They've got the power!' You'd have complete breakdown of society."On the show, Aykroyd went on to give some further details into his own strange UFO sightings, saying:
"Two specifically were definitely aerial constructs of some kind. One of them with a light, and one of them dull gray, and they were structures - one of them going very slow, one of them hovering over me. Then there were the two that my wife and friends and I saw - a high altitude sighting many years ago in Martha's vineyard. Two flying side by side. They were at about 100,000 feet up, and they were going fast."Aykroyd has also gone on and on about UFOs on his Facebook page, often referencing research and books and talking about his conspiratorial ideas about government cover-ups. He actively plugged the 2014 book The FBI-CIA-UFO Connection: The Hidden UFO Activities of USA Intelligence Agencies on his page, which goes over the vast research done on declassified documents by a physicist named Dr. Bruce Maccabee, who spent thirty-six years at the Naval Surface Warfare Center. Aykroyd would say in a Facebook post of the book thus:
"Ex-Naval Surface Warfare employee and physicist Dr. Bruce Maccabee has assembled the most extensively and meticulously researched body of documentary evidence ever compiled on the U.S. government's genuine interest in the UFO phenomena. The USAF has NEVER denied the existence of these super-performance aerodynamic vehicles. The Air Force's continued anguish over PUBLIC disclosure is not due to the military's genuinely admitted reality of these machines' existence but due to the government's struggle to categorize the phenomena as being ANYTHING but extra planetary in origin."To read more of this article, go here.