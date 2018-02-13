© Xinhua/Then Chih Wey



The sun might be unusually cool by 2050, according to a new study.Based on the cooling spiral of recent solar cycles, scientists from University of California, San Diego believe the next "grand-minimum" is just decades away, during which the sun will be 7 percent cooler.However, the cooling is not uniform around the globe. Despite the chilling weather in Europe during the Maunder Minimum, other areas such as Alaska and southern Greenland warmed.The phenomenon appears to offer a natural solution to global warming, but scientists invalidated that idea.Scientists estimate that the grand minimum would probably only result in cooling the earth by about 0.25 percent between 2020 and 2070.The finding has been published in the Chicago-based journal Astrophysical Journal Letters.