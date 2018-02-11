© Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

The amount of influenza ravaging the U.S. this year rivals levels normally seen when an altogether new virus emerges, decimating a vulnerable population that hasn't had a chance to develop any defenses.It's an unexpected phenomenon that public health experts are still trying to decode.The levels of influenza-like illnesses being reported now are as high as the peak of the swine flu epidemic in 2009, and exceed the last severe seasonal flu outbreak in 2003 when a new strain started circulating, said Anne Schuchat, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's acting director. Swine flu, which swept the globe in 2009 and 2010, sickened 60.8 million Americans, hospitalized 274,304 and killed 12,469, according to CDC data."This is a difficult season, and we can't predict how much longer the severe season will last," she said. "I wish there was better news, but everything we are looking at is bad news."The primary type of influenza this year hasn't changed enough from previous seasons to be considered a novel strain, Schuchat said. The agency's virologists are studying it to determine if there are any other explanations for why it's been so hard-hitting."We have a lot to learn still about influenza," she said. "It's a wake-up call about how severe influenza can be, and why we can never let down our guard."It gets worse. The death toll in future weeks is expected to grow even higher because flu activity is still rising-and the number of deaths follow the flu activity. Hospitalization rates are already approaching total numbers seen at the end of the flu season, which may not be for months.This year's flu could be more calamitous than outbreaks going back decades, but there's no way to know for sure. It's difficult to compare the severity of influenza across seasons for more than a handful of years because of changes in how the virus is handled in the U.S. The CDC started recommending universal vaccination to stop the spread of the virus in 2010, after previously targeting only those in high-risk groups who were most likely to die from an infection.The agency only started counting deaths among children in 2004, after a particularly severe season. That year, the number of doctor's office visits for the flu peaked at 7.6 percent; last week it was 7.7 percent.