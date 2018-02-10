is live in:
US to send 1,000s of troops to the East Pacific to counter Russia and China
RT
Sat, 10 Feb 2018 17:42 UTC
According to a Wall Street Journal report, the US plans to boost its military presence in the East Pacific with rotating deployment of Marine Expeditionary Units, or MEUs. An MEU is a group of about 2,200 Marines who operate from amphibious assault ships and have their own aircraft, tanks, heavy weapons, and other resources. A typical deployment lasts for seven months and may involve missions on the shore like patrols or military-to-military training.
The report, citing military officials, does not say how many MEUs will be sent to the region. The US already has about 50,000 service members in Japan, almost 30,000 in South Korea, and 7,000 more in Guam.
In a related move, the Pentagon will expand the number of Marines deployed in Darwin, Australia. At the moment, 1,250 troops are stationed there in rotating training assignments lasting six months each year. The WSJ said it was not yet clear how large the number of additional troops in Australia will be.
The deployments will be made at the expense of the US military presence in the Middle East, and are in line with the new National Defense Strategy published earlier by the Trump administration, which sets countering Russia and China as a priority for the military. According to the report, the MEUs in East Asia will help the US "persuade Pacific nations to stand with the US."
"I believe the [National Defense Strategy] and other guidance requires us to adopt a more global posture and this will shape our future naval presence, especially in the Indo-Pacific region," said Gen. Robert Neller, the commandant of the Marine Corps.
"We have to be present and engaged to compete," he said. The new defense strategy "will shape our future naval presence, especially in the Indo-Pacific region."
The US military build-up in Asia comes as Pyongyang and Seoul are making progress towards engaging in dialogue over North Korea's controversial nuclear and rocket programs. The two nations agreed to have a united delegation at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang in a symbolic gesture. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has also invited South Korean President Moon Jae-in to Pyongyang for what may become the first high-level summit between the two nations since 2007.
The rapprochement was made possible by Seoul's decision to pause joint military exercises with the US, which Pyongyang perceives as preparation for invasion and a justification for developing a nuclear deterrent.
US to send 1,000s of troops to the East Pacific to counter Russia and China
"Few men are willing to brave the disapproval of their fellows, the censure of their colleagues, the wrath of their society. Moral courage is a rarer commodity than bravery in battle or great intelligence. Yet it is the one essential vital quality for those who seek to change a world which yields most painfully to change."
VICE BURIED THE LEAD ON THIS ONE An audience member gave Peterson Solzhenitsyn's 200 Years Together, newly translated into English. The little...
So it took a whistle blower with a conscience to effectively compel British society to act humanely in the field of medicine. And if you were just...
She didn't mention the 'bad cop, good cop' routine to intimidate the witnesses, suspects etc... first get them antsy, afraid, etc, then they are...
This song made me so smart, I am actually on the verge of perfecting a cure for stupidity [Link]
Which is why 'heaven' is better than 'hell', or even the realm of 'purgatory' we currently 'enjoy'... but no pain, no gain, right? Isn't this...