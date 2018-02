© REUTERS/Baz Ratner



On Feb. 6, Israel's Security Cabinet paid a visit to the country's northern border. The ministers, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, were photographed in fashionable windbreakers, baseball caps and binoculars looking out over the Syrian border from the Golan Heights. Photos from the tour that reached the press were shot in the Golan Heights, with the ministers looking northeast, or in other words, at the Syrian front.According to official reports from the Syrian army, that same night, Israeli aircraft attacked a target on the outskirts of Damascus. That same area, where a Syrian research facility involved in the " Precision Project " for missiles is located, had already been bombed in the past.The Syrian army's statements about the attack were unusually detailed. The official statement said that Israeli jets fired missiles from Lebanon's air space. The Syrians are trying to reshuffle the deck and get Israel to violate its "balance of fear" with Hezbollah.While the Israeli Cabinet was photographed in the Golan Heights facing the Syrian border, most of the visit to the north dealt with the volatile Lebanese front . This front poses the greatest threat to stability in the region. Then the ministers arrived at "The Pit" - the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) command center in the north, situated in the Upper Galilee.There they received briefings from the Chief of the Northern Command Maj. Gen. Yoel Strick, the head of Military Intelligence Herzi Halevy, Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot and other senior military officials.In the past few weeks alone, the winds of war blowing across the region have turned into a veritable hurricane.Israel has been busy lately constructing a wall along the Blue Line - the border demarcation following Israeli withdrawal from Southern Lebanon in 2000. But statements released this week by Lebanese President Michel Aoun and senior military staff there have made this construction into a casus belli for the Lebanese people.The IDF's project to construct a border obstacle was first revealed by Al-Monitor in 2015. It described how the IDF was building cement barriers and using the natural topography along the border to create impassable obstacles, which will make it difficult for Hezbollah to surprise the IDF by launching a ground attack on Israeli territory in the next encounter.All in all, the various war games taking place in Israel and other places give a general overview of what the region will look like after the third Lebanon war.The second Lebanon war caused no substantive damage to the powerful Israeli economy. It failed to shut it down and caused no significant damage to infrastructure. However, it is clear to the decision-makers in Jerusalem and the commanders of the military in Tel Aviv that Tel Aviv and other centers will be the sites of enormous damage, though not on the same scope as Beirut, and the damage to the economy will be significant as well. It is not at all certain that it will be possible to determine who is the winner in this clash, given the nature of asymmetrical conflicts like this.It is safe to assume that in internal discussions and covert messages sent by mediators, Israeli security officials make a point of noting that this time, the goal will be Nasrallah's head, no matter what it costs. In the second Lebanon war (2006), Israel tried to kill Nasrallah using JDAM (Joint Direct Attack Munition) bunker busters. Either 11 or 12 of them were dropped, one after the other, on a building where Nasrallah was believed to be holed up in its fortified basement, but Nasrallah managed to walk out of it alive.Meanwhile, the IDF continues to prepare for the complex challenge posed by the northern front. On Feb. 3, the media got a glimpse into the Paratrooper Corps training , as they prepare to fight deep behind enemy lines without supplies or munitions, relying entirely on local infrastructures. It was a very obvious hint. In the next round of fighting, Israel will not make do with a convoluted and symbolic ground operation like it did in the second Lebanon war, where losses exceeded effectiveness.