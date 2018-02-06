"The President's focus is on our long-term economic fundamentals, which remain exceptionally strong, with strengthening U.S. economic growth, historically low unemployment, and increasing wages for American workers. The President's tax cuts and regulatory reforms will further enhance the U.S. economy and continue to increase prosperity for the American people.

Today, the Dow Jones suffered (including the plunge after hours), turning negative for the year, which for a president who takes particular delight in every uptick in the market, was terrible news.So, as many expected, the White House issued a statement after the close, commenting on today's market crash.Predictably, there was little commentary of the "day to day" moves, and insteadFull statement below: