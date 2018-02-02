© Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky

The European Union reportedly intends to include six countries into its fold in a bid deal with several major issues the organization is currently facing., according to the Financial Times.According to the newspaper, Brussels intends to make this move because the Balkans serve as a gateway for thousands of migrants seeking to enter EuropeAlso, the newspaper claims that EU strategists "fear that Russia is expanding influence in a region where it has traditional allies" as "Moscow has started to play on growing cynicism over the EU's membership promises by touting itself as an alternative partner."," Florian Bieber, a south-east Europe specialist at the university of Graz, said.The new EU enlargement plan is expected to be adopted by the European Commission on Tuesday, February 6.Russia has maintained cordial relations with most of the Balkan states since 1990s, and enjoys friendly ties and close knit cooperation with Serbia,The latest expansion of the EU took place in 2013 when Croatia became part of the union.So far only one of the European Union member states, the United Kingdom, declared intent to secede from it following the results of the Brexit referendum in 2016.