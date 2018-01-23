© from the grapevine.com

Japanese ideas of space

The four kinds of Japanese space

Relational space (

wa

)

Knowledge-mobilizing space (

ba

)

Location (

tokoro

)

Negative space (

ma

)

When you are the first person to arrive in a meeting room, do you think of it as being empty or full?If you were raised in the West, a meeting room is made for people to meet. Therefore, if there are no people in that room, then of course it must be empty. As philosopher Henk Oosterling remarks,However, in the East, space is understood a bit differently.For example, asthe same meeting room in Tokyo would appear full of symbols and instructions about how interactions can and should occur. In this way,Instead of framing space as a relationship between objects and walls,By shifting this view, we can discover an interesting way of thinking about the spaces we make and use in everyday life-and the relationships that they create.Western designers and architects have long found the Japanese concept of space fascinating, but there's also a lot the rest of us can learn about different cultures and how they approach space as both a concept and a practice. Mitsuru Kodama, a professor at Nihon University, argues thatThese conceptsKodama says. Even the word for person in Japanese, ningen, reflects differences in how interactions and identity are understood. The first part (nin) represents a human being, and the second (gen) stands for space, or in-between. The understanding of a person isn't distinct and atomistic, but rather is made up of the connections and relationships that people form as they interact with each other.Similarly, Japanese spaces tend to focus on structuring interactions, contingency, and connections to other people and to society. For example,The doors serve to remind entrants of their relationship to the host (their lowered head) and to the broader culture (where weapons are not appropriate). In this way, they buildJapanese people have at least four different words for "space," most of them quite different than their English equivalent.Instead of being about the built environment, the Japanese words for space center on the interactions and relationships among people. Of the four terms that reflect an aspect of space, each looks at human relationships from a different perspective, and each is potentially useful in considering the spaces we all make and use."We sat across from each other in the small room, which made the wa very tense and confrontational."Wa is often translated as harmony, but that isn't 100% accurate.Every space has a certain quality that influences the types of relationships that form there, and wa recognizes the way that relationships are affected by the space they're in.For example, visitors to Japan who are aware of the country's strict and respectful professional nature are often amazed at how lively and active the night life can be. Long days at the office are often followed by a long night of revelry, drinking, and conversation. One reason that colleagues go out together is to maintain wa and reinforce their relationships.Workplaces are designed for a particular set of interpersonal connections, and working together can create stresses and frictions that need to be addressed. In most societies, the office is understood as an unsuitable environment to do this. Instead, an izakaya, a kind of Japanese bar, allows for different relationships to come forward. Alcohol, private and semi-private rooms, and intimate table set-ups allow for opinions to be expressed that would be unthinkable in the office environment. Employees can tell off their bosses and unsuitable behavior can be surfaced and addressed.We call all be more conscious about the spaces in which we choose to perform different tasks or have different conversations. These locations have an effect on the kinds of relationships we form. If we want someone to share how they are feeling, what spaces are more likely to support this? Is a noisy coffee shop the right place to broach a sensitive subject? What about a candlelit dinner at a romantic restaurant?"Having all the different departments work on the project together meant things went slow, but the ba was great, and the breakthrough wouldn't have been possible otherwise."While wa focuses on relationships,If wa is about social and interpersonal harmony, ba is about ensuring that people's knowledge and experience can be put to good use.Japanese offices are often very open with many workers sharing a large table and workspace. This arrangement allows for the rapid sharing of information, sometimes by accident. The Japanese also prioritize interdisciplinary teams because they believe that the concentration of different ways of seeing the world will lead to breakthroughs. There is often a lack of efficiency when bringing together different specializations, but ba requires shared space for different relationships and experiences to be brought forward.To endow our lives with ba, we might follow social media accounts that are outside of our experience or tastes, attend events or conferences outside of our specialization, and meet and interact with people we might not normally meet."Although they both loved camping, taking three flights to get there seemed like the wrong tokoro for a honeymoon"In Japan, the idea of place is indistinguishable from the historical, cultural, social, and other connections contained within it.If wa configures your relationships in space, tokoro situates that activity within a bigger story. It's a little bit different to the Western concept of location, however. Western concepts of space have an inside and outside and a boundary between the two.An office is in New York City, which is in the United States. The sales team is inside the office, and Jules is a member of the sales team.Japanese concepts of space are ambivalent about boundaries, so being a part of a place means being in dynamic relationship with it. In Japan, a building can't be in Tokyo without Tokyo being in the building."The ma at this event is awful! There's no time to think or breathe in between the presentations, networking, and meals."When we communicate something, we like to assume that the person will receive our message and understand it in the way that we intended. This is often not the case. If I tell you "I am hungry," you might interpret this as information, as a command to feed me, as an indictment of your talents as a host, or something else entirely.For example, in Japan, shrines are often built at the end of long uphill hikes; the long and tiring walk prepares the mind to enter the shrine and leave behind other distractions and worries. Cities are scattered with small parks that appear suddenly and offer winding trails for quiet reflection. Even conversations in Japanese are marked by long pauses that would be unsettling for Western ears.Difference of opinion rarely seems to coexist peaceably, and transitions from home to work to home again are often marked by crowds and stress. There are therefore many ways we can make room for more ma in our lives. Meditation is a wonderful way of collecting oneself during a busy day. Visits to the library can prove a worthwhile respite from an increasingly commercial world. In our homes, we can restrict technology from certain areas. Where is the empty space in our day?Thinking about spaces in a more 'Japanese' way can open up new ways of organizing our lives and focusing on the relationships that matter to us. Building spaces that deepen relationships (wa), generate new knowledge (ba), connect to the world around us (tokoro), and allow moments of quiet and integration (ma) can enrich our experience of the world and that of those around us.