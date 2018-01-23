© DoD



The Trump administration's defense secretary, former Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis, rolled out a new National Defense Strategy Friday that signals open preparations by US imperialism for direct military confrontation with nuclear-armed Russia and China.Speaking at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, Mattis made clear that the strategy, the first such document to be issued by the Pentagon in roughly a decade, represented an historic shift from the ostensible justification for US global militarism for nearly two decades:Mattis said in his speech, which accompanied the release of anoutlining the National Defense Strategy in broad terms. A lengthier classified version was submitted to the US Congress,Much of the document's language echoed terms used in the National Security Strategy document unveiled last month in a fascistic speech delivered by President Donald Trump.of seeking "Indo-Pacific regional hegemony in the near-term and displacement of the United States to achieve global preeminence in the future.""veto authority over nations on its periphery in terms of their governmental, economic, and diplomatic decisions, to shatter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and change European and Middle East security and economic structures to its favor.""China is a strategic competitor using predatory economics to intimidate its neighbors while militarizing features in the South China Sea," it states. "Russia has violated the borders of nearby nations and pursues veto power over the economic, diplomatic, and security decisions of its neighbors."Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, meanwhile, told a United Nations press conference: "It is regrettable that instead of having a normal dialog, instead of using the basis of international law, the US is indeed striving to prove their leadership through such confrontational strategies and concepts."Like the National Security Strategy released last month," charging them with destabilizing regions through their "pursuit of nuclear weapons or sponsorship of terrorism."the Indo-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The document also makes brief references to Latin America and Africa, asserting the necessity of US imperialism striving for hegemony on both continents.It reflects the thinking among the cabal of retired and active-duty generals that dominate the Trump administration's foreign policy that the past 16 years of unending wars in the Middle East and Central Asia have failed to further US strategic interests, creating a series of debacles, while grinding down the US military.the document states.characterized by decline in the long-standing rules-based international order-creating a security environment more complex and volatile than any we have experienced in recent memory.able to "ensure the balance of power remains in our favor," "advance an international order that is most conducive to our security and prosperity"The thrust of the document is a demand for a vast buildup of the American war machine, which already spends more than the next eight countries combined, including nearly triple the military spending of China and roughly eight times the amount spent by Russia.while Congressional leaders have suggested an even bigger hike-will result "in decreasing U.S. global influence, eroding cohesion among allies and partners," the declassified summary of the defense strategy warns.Despite having siphoned trillions of dollars out of the US economy to pay for the past 16 years of war,The overriding objective in terms of modernization is the buildup of the US "nuclear triad"-Washington's array of intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and strategic bombers, capable of destroying life on the planet many times over."including nuclear command, control, and communications, and supporting infrastructure." It added that "Modernization of the nuclear force includes developing options to counter competitors' coercive strategies, predicated on the threatened use of nuclear or strategic non-nuclear attacks."Tellingly, the Pentagon document uses the words "lethal" and "lethality" 15 times to describe the aims of Mattis and his fellow generals in regard to their proposed military buildup.In Mattis's speech there was a strong element of resentment toward the civilian government and its constitutional control over the military. He described US troops being compelled to "stoically carry a 'success at any cost' attitude, as they worked tirelessly to accomplish the mission with inadequate and misaligned resources simply because the Congress could not maintain regular order."noting that "past generations" had been compelled to make "harsher sacrifices."These new "sacrifices" will take the form of savage cuts to essential social services,The National Defense Strategy released Friday constitutes a grave warning to working people in the US and throughout the world.