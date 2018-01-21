Society's Child
What's behind the rise of the 'Intellectual Dark Web?'
Jacob Kishere
Conatus News
Thu, 18 Jan 2018 14:56 UTC
Conatus News
Thu, 18 Jan 2018 14:56 UTC
Public discourse in recent years is increasingly characterised by polarisation and an emotionally divided political landscape. The Right in the Western world struggles to grapple with rampant populism that degrades the political process with nativist sentiment whilst a concurrent fractured identity discourse sees the Left increasingly searching for traitors over converts. Where in the current fraught climate is a space for free dialogue held in good faith? Is the burgeoning 'Intellectual Dark Web' the new forum for intellectual debate that is sorely needed?
For several public intellectuals and pundits, as part of a new digital network of podcasts and talk shows, the 'safe space' for dialogue is not in the universities or mainstream news media outlets but online. Coined by Eric Weinstein, economist and director of Thiel Capital, the term Intellectual Dark Web refers to this emergent space. A veritable Mos Eisley cantina of disaffected leftists, conservatives and liberals are found here conducting their own political discourse. Creating their own podcasts and crowd-funding with supporters through tools like Patreon, these thinkers are subject to no authority but themselves.
Figures of all political and ideological persuasions are found on these podcasts. One of the more well-known podcast hosts, Joe Rogan, comes from the world of MMA, self-described as 'The bridge between the meatheads and potheads.' You certainly would not guess that Rogan and his podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience' was pulling in excess of 5 million YouTube views on his most popular content and regularly exceeding a million views. This is not to mention the tens of millions of downloads his podcasts receive monthly on platforms such as iTunes. Symptomatic of shifts from traditional media gatekeepers to independent platforms shows like Rogan's signify a rejection of the trend toward sound-byte analysis. His discussions with guests, ranging typically from 2-4 hours in length, is common to many of the major content producers in this area.
In many instances, the thinkers being hosted by Rogan and Rubin are driven out of the universities. Bret Weinstein, the brother of Eric, was until recently a professor of biology at Evergreen State College. Like many others in his position, Bret Weinstein has a strong track record of progressivism. He was a Bernie Sanders supporter and supporter of the Occupy Wall Street movement. In his college years, he was subject to immense pressure and scrutiny for whistleblowing on sexual exploitation in a Jewish fraternity. In 2017, Weinstein was subjected to a mob of charged-up leftist students occupying his classroom. Swiftly following this incident, he was unjustly fired, ultimately leading to a substantial financial settlement for Weinstein. His crime? Refusing to participate in a 'Whites Stay Away' day at Evergreen.
A strong progressive tradition on the campus since the 1970s, 'Days Of Absence' saw students from black and minority backgrounds voluntarily not attend classes for a day while meeting off campus. In 2017, the student activists decided that white staff, students and faculty would be 'invited' - or rather, coerced and threatened with character assassination, to make themselves absent for a day. For recognising the total decay in principle that this new leftism represented, Weinstein was excommunicated in a manner reminiscent of students during the Cultural Revolution. It is plain to see that the increasing intolerance on several 'liberal' college campuses is the canary in the coal mine for a Left that is eating itself.
Ben Shapiro, perhaps the most conventionally conservative member of the Intellectual Dark Web, gained a reputation for advocating traditional conservative positions on issues such as abortion as well for opposing Leftist identity politics - in particular, those of the Trans activist movement. Shapiro, when invited to speak at UC Berkeley this past year, expected his talk to unfold similarly to his previous visit, advocating conservative positions in his fast-paced combative rhetorical style. It took Shapiro by surprise when, following the appearance of the so-called 'provocateur' troll Milo Yiannopoulos, his speech to the College Republicans was threatened by Antifa activists. UC Berkeley, the historic home of the free speech movement, had to spend $600,000 on police and security in order for his speech to proceed. Were it not for the public pressure on Berkeley to ensure Shapiro's speech went ahead safely, following previous outbreaks of violence, they would likely have chosen to simply cancel his speech.
Far from the counter-culture movement of the 1960 featuring figures like Timothy Leary, the famed psychologist and LSD advocate, Harris and other proponents of a psychedelic revival are of the elite classes - working in Silicon Valley, holding advanced degrees. Harris' championing of rationalism is matched with outspoken criticism of Islam over other religions and ideologies, characterising it as 'The motherlode of bad ideas' in a high profile debate with Ben Affleck and Bill Maher on Maher's television program 'Real Time'. During his appearance on the show, Harris, backed by Maher, lays out his critique in a calm manner to a visibly angered Ben Affleck, who accuses Harris of racism and bigotry against Muslims in reply. The calm and rational temperament of figures like Harris allows them to claim the high ground over their 'triggered' opponents on the basis of a cool head and a willingness to debate.
Of all the figures of note to emerge from the current crucible is the edifying and charismatic Jordan Peterson. Like Bret Weinstein, Peterson went from relative anonymity to public fame in the space of a year. As a professor of psychology at the University of Toronto, Peterson vociferously rejected the imposition of Canada's Bill C-16 which would criminalise misgendering someone. However, the controversy grew into to a larger campaign from Peterson against what he describes as the post-modernist, neo-Marxist Left. Depicted as 'alt-right' by his opponents, Peterson describes himself as a classical liberal, but his impassioned and penetrating rhetorical style feels more alike to a secular evangelical preacher. Straddling the public and personal spheres, he calls for a revival of foundational truths at the roots of Western civilisation that are under threat by post-modernism.
one instance, which is both heart-warming and shocking, a Peterson fan lavishes tearful thanks to Peterson at the end of a lecture before proposing to his girlfriend as he watches on like a proud father at a wedding. The magnetism that surrounds Peterson suggests that his meteoric rise will continue further, but it is the apparent hunger for his message that is the most striking. Few would have imagined in 2017 that thousands of young men would be keenly watching a 'Biblical Lecture Series' on the abstract 'truths' of Old Testament stories.
What the conglomeration of these incisive, radical and oft-controversial thinkers on the Intellectual Dark Web represents is not yet clear but what is certain is that it reflects much more on the decaying health of our wider societal discourse. Only time will tell if, in strange and perilous waters radical dialogue presents the antidote. I personally will be watching and listening closely.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Comment: Intellectual discourse between those on opposing ends has all but dissappeared in the mainstream sphere, and unfortunately from most colleges and universities as well. As sad thing really - the one place where free speech is supposed to reign supreme and where you go to have your beliefs challenged and critiqued are now simply kindergartens for adults, where everything is a 'safe space' and people are left completely unprepared for life in the real world.