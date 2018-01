© Osman Orsal / Reuters



While Turkey has been threatening with an operation against the Syrian Kurdish fighters, which are the backbone of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces fighting Daesh, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged Turkey not to engage in any invasion of the Syrian city Afrin.saying that "we don't want them [Turkish authorities] to engage in violence but we want them to keep focused on ISIS [Daesh].According to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu,and we will take action against the threats towards us wherever they come from on the eastern side of the Euphrates, in Manbij or elsewhere."He has emphasized that Ankara doesn't want Washingtoin, its NATO ally, to be the opposing side of the conflict.READ MORE:"This distinction should be made clearly. We should take all measures, including supplying humanitarian aid, to avoid civilians being harmed. And we should take steps carefully," he said.While Turkey has been threatening with an operation against the Syrian Kurdish fighters after the US announced its decision to start training a border protection force composed of the the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, which mostly consist of the Kurdish YPG fighters fighting Daesh,Despite recent Tillerson's assurances that the US had no intention to build a Syria-Turkey border force, saying the issue, which has incensed Ankara, had been "misportrayed," the Pentagon said that despite the fact that it is not a "new army," Turkey's security concerns are "legitimate." According to Col. Thomas Veale, the public affairs officer of Operation Inherent Resolve, the US-led coalition is training the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to create a 30,000-strong force to maintain security along Syria's borders. SDF is an umbrella group of fighters dominated by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).