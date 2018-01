© EFE

© IPSOS MORI

Living under the spectre of terror

© IPSOS MORI

A year of potential political turmoil and war

South Koreans - one of the nations with the most to lose from conflict - are the ones who think it most unlikely

© ISPOS MORI

Economic gloom approaching

© IPSOS MORI

Which countries had the highest levels of personal optimism?

two in three Britons are optimistic that 2018 will be better than 2017.

Many Britons are, according to new polling.Polling by Ipsos MORI revealed that Britons were most likely people to think that- with two thirds of us thinking the country will be hit by terror.Elsewhere, two in five (39 per cent) of us think that a USA-North Korea war is likely, while anotherBut despite all of these concerns, two thirds of us still say we are optimistic that 2018 will be a better year for us personally.Following a spate of terror attacks in 2017 , 65 per cent of Britons think it's likely that another attack will be carried out in the UK this year.This isThese countries are in sharp contrast to most of the other countries surveyed by Ipsos MORI - with less than one in four people in most of the 29 countries surveyed thinking an attack would be carried out.Tense relations between the US and North Korea and the unpredictable nature of their two leaders have increased our fears about war between the two nations Two in five of us (39 per cent) think a war between North Korea and the US is likely - even though a similar proportion (42 per cent) think it unlikely.Britons' viewpoints on this matter reflect the world average, with a 42-40 per cent divide in favour of thinking war is likely.However,(66 per cent believe it's unlikely while only 21 per cent think it likely).Across the pond, many of us think that President Trump will be impeached this year - with 43 per cent of us thinking so.This is higher than the global average, with only Canadians and Turks being similarly pessimistic about Trump's chances.A third of Americans think it likely the President will be impeached, while almost half of them (49 per cent) think it's unlikely.All of this turmoil is expected to happen against a backdrop of increasing Russian influence - with half of the world's surveyed countries believing that Russia's influence on world affairs will increase.Despite almost half of us (, many of us are concerned about the stock markets and Britain's prospects.These is a large gulf between developed and emerging countries in terms of perceptions on the global economy Emerging economies such as China, India and Peru are most likely to think the global economy will be stronger in 2018 than 2017, with more than four in five people in each country saying so. Developed nations such as Italy, Japan and France are the least confident.Some. But this is by no means a given: the Japanese and South Koreans are the most skeptical about this, with only 25 and 37 per cent thinking so respectively.We are, however, less optimistic than most other countries. The countries with the highest levels of personal optimism for 2018 are Columbia (93 per cent say 2018 will be better for them than 2017), Peru (93 per cent), Chile (88 per cent) and China (88 per cent).Gideon Skinner, Head of Political Research at Ipsos MORI, said: "The British public is looking forward to 2018 with a mixture of hopes and fears. Most of us think that 2018 will be a better year than 2017, but otherwise we have worries both at home and abroad."Britons are the most likely to expect a major terrorist attack in 2018, while two in five think a war between the US and North Korea is likely., and, like several other European countries, are relatively less optimistic about the global economy then people in emerging economies (although not quite as pessimistic as last year)."