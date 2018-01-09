Woah, what did she say?
Lee, who is internationally known and has briefed members of Congress on Trump's mental fitness, told Newsweek last week that Trump's mental impairment is not just dangerous for the United States - but for the entire world. And with each passing day, the dangers become greater, she said.
"As more time passes, we come closer to the greatest risk of danger, one that could even mean the extinction of the human species," Lee said. "This is not hyperbole. This is the reality."
How bad does she say it is? According to Lee, it's a "public health emergency that needs to be responded to as quickly as possible."
Lee also said there is a good chance Trump will violently lash out in the future.
His "verbal aggressiveness, history of boasting about sexual assault, history of inciting violence at his rallies, and history of endorsing violence in his key public speeches" is a predictor for impending violence, she said. "He has also shown an attraction to violence and powerful weapons."
What's more, Lee said Trump's vehement denial - and the denial of the entire administration - that he has poor mental health is a key indicator that he does, in fact, have an ailing mind.
"Deflecting or projecting are often concerning signs," she said. "Usually, as someone becomes mentally impaired, they lose the ability to consider the possibility that something could be wrong."
What else has she said?
In November, Lee wrote a letter to the New York Times concerning Trump's mental health. She urged lawmakers to have the president undergo psychiatric evaluation and pointed to signs she says are evidence of Trump's poor mental stability.
"We are currently witnessing more than his usual state of instability - in fact, a pattern of decompensation: increasing loss of touch with reality, marked signs of volatility and unpredictable behavior, and an attraction to violence as a means of coping," she said. "These characteristics place our country and the world at extreme risk of danger."
Lee is a member of the National Coalition of Concerned Mental Health Experts, which is a group of hundreds of mental health professionals who are sounding the alarm on Trump's alleged poor mental health.
