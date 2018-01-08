The commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, Lieutenant-General Riho Terras, said in an interview with the German publication Bild that Russia was preparing for military operations against the NATO member countries.According to him, during the West-2017 exercises, Moscow worked out the scenario of a "full-scale military campaign" against the North Atlantic alliance in Europe. "It was directed not only against the Baltic countries, but against all countries from the North to the Black Sea." The exercise was much larger than the officially established framework, "the general said.At the same time, he stressed that Estonian troops are ready for any variant of the development of events, but they will be able to "act effectively"Earlier, Deputy Defense Minister of Russia Lieutenant-General Alexander Fomin noted thatJoint Russian-Belarusian exercise "West-2017" took place in September last year. They were headed by the chiefs of the General Staff of the two countries. Exercises with the participation of 12.7 thousand troops were deployed at the training grounds in Belarus, as well as in the Kaliningrad, Leningrad and Pskov regions of Russia.