With more than 20 people dead following anti-government protests across Iran, footage of mass demonstrations and violent clashes involving police and protesters have been shared liberally across social media in recent weeks.First among these is a post from conservative media contributor Kambree Kawahine Koa who published a video to her Twitter feed that purported to show a mass anti-government demonstration in Iran. Kawahine Koa told her more than 83,000 followers: "Whoa! 300,000 March for democracy in Iran! Incredible!""I wanted to know what was causing this sudden interest & I discovered that US press & American activists had picked it up & republished it as depicting protests in Iran even though my original Arabic tweet clearly stated the protest was in 2011 [in] Bahrain," the user's post read.In another misleading post, journalist Emran Feroz published a picture of a woman in a headscarf launching herself at police in protective riot gear. The picture, which was posted on New Year's Eve, was simply captioned "Iran."Later it emerged the picture was taken from an Iranian movie called Gold Collars. Responding to his critics Tuesday, Feroz was unapologetic, saying the picture was "symbolic." Some commentators, however, were quick to mock Feroz's claim.This week, too, Twitter suspended a fake account on behalf of Al Jazeera after the company complained that @Aljazeerairan was being used to spread "misleading and false news content" on the ongoing protests.