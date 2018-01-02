Not only are there harsh fines for daycare directors who do not enforce the government's mandatory vaccine regime, but anyone who falsifies a vaccine certification will face penalties as well. Only children with medical exemptions are allowed daycare entry, but those are rarely given. See: Government Agencies ACTUALLY Admit Poisoning By Vaccines In ICD-9
Wagga Wagga (called Wagga) is a major regional city in the Riverina region of New South Wales, Australia and boasts the highest childhood vaccination rate with one-year-olds having a 95% vaccination rate.
Daily Advertiser reports:
Parents who refuse to vaccinate their children will no longer be able to enrol them in the city's daycare services, after so-called 'no jab, no play' laws were beefed up by the State Government to remove the so-called conscientious objector exemptions."These rates are a snapshot on a day. New babies are born all the time, so we need to maintain those rates," director of public health for the Murrumbidgee Local Health District, Tracey Oakman said.
Both childcare centres and family daycare services in Wagga will be affected after a Bill to amend the Public Health Act to introduce stronger requirements for families was passed in September.
Directors who fail to comply and those who falsify vaccination certificates will face fines of up to $5500.
"From January 1, 2018, WWRFDC will not be able to enrol new children who are unvaccinated due to their parents' conscientious objection, but can still enrol unimmunised children if there is a medical reason and certificate supplied for them not to be vaccinated or the child is on a recognised catch-up schedule," Wagga Regional Family Day Care Service manager Kym Stewart has told The Daily Advertiser.
Australia also was to institute a "no jab, no pay" policy where it would no longer gives government assistance to families who have unvaccinated children. The country is forcing people to choose between their children going hungry to avoid injection or vaccinate their children to live another day.
Thus, Australia has shown that it is a country of force and is not interested in a discourse of its citizens concerns but is quite literally forcing people to purchase Big Pharma jabs under the weak guise of public health.
A poll on Daily Advertiser shows that parents overwhelmingly do not approve of the "no jab, no play" policy - screen shot taken 12/29/2017. Take the poll.
Comment: Vaccinated children should have nothing to fear from their non-vaccinated peers, right? If Australia really wanted to be logical they would ban vaccinated children from schools.