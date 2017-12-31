This was the sweetest thing I have seen in a long time, so I wanted to share this true connection with you all. I'm sure that all dog lovers out there can appreciate this and also anyone who has a compassionate bone in their body.It is also a wonderful example of how much our animal friends can assist us on this path if we are open to their assistance."He loves me unconditionally. I count my blessings every day."This story is also a prime example of the notion that the opposite of addiction is connection.My heart just melts to see this. There is no judgement with animals. Humans tend to make judgments and assumptions very quickly, especially about homeless people on the streets, but animals do not see these perceived "faults," and they love us anyways.We can truly learn a lot from animals, as they have much to teach us about unconditional love and acceptance. We are so happy for this man and his little animal friend and hope they enjoy their time together.