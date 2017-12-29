Society's Child
Kathy Griffin blames Trump for ruining her life and calls backlash 'sexist'
Breitbart
Thu, 28 Dec 2017 12:11 UTC
In an interview with Politico this week, the 57-year-old My Life on the D-List star said she still cannot book stand-up concerts anywhere in the United States, seven months after the photo was first published by TMZ.
"I think it would have been gone in a week without his tweet," Griffin told Politico. "Trump knows what would be perceived as something hysterical and he loves hysteria. There are millions of people who think I'm a member of ISIS to this day."
The photograph - taken by photographer Tyler Shields - first hit the Internet on May 30. Griffin issued an apology the same day, saying the image had gone "too far," but months later apparently retracted her apology, explaining she didn't believe she had done anything wrong.
Trump responded to the photo in a tweet the following day, explaining that his children, including his young son Barron, were having a "hard time" with the image. One report claimed Barron had seen the photograph on television and had "panicked," not knowing who Griffin is or whether the photograph was fake.
Griffin added that she thinks Trump seized upon the photograph to "distract" from his then-recent firing of FBI director James Comey.
The photograph was met with widespread condemnation as Griffin was almost immediately fired from CNN, where she had hosted the network's New Year's Eve coverage for a decade, saw numerous stops on her cross-country tour canceled, and was questioned by the U.S. Secret Service.
In June, Griffin held a press conference with attorney Lisa Bloom in which she also blamed Trump for the reaction to the photograph and said she believed the backlash was sexist.
"It's a bunch of white guys trying to silence me," she said. "This wouldn't be happening to a guy. This is a woman thing."
Griffin told Politico she can no longer perform in the U.S. as a result of the backlash, but has found keen audiences overseas.
"They were thrilled to have someone come over and make fun of Trump," she said. "I wish I could tour in the U.S. without getting shot - I know I can't. I was in the middle of a 50-city tour when the tweet happened. It was canceled in 24 hours."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Mysterious 'explosion' heard in Potters Bar, St Albans in Hertfordshire, UK
- Russian biologists put cancer cells on a 'diet' and destroy them
- Arkansas man sets house explosion to cover up toddler's murder
- Finns reinvent dogs as 'analgesics'
- Bomb explodes near police station in Southern Turkey
- JMU pays teachers $250 to become more 'inclusive'
- London Tribunal dismisses la Repubblica's appeal for access to Julian Assange's complete file
- Two thresher sharks found dead on Massachusetts beaches because it's so cold in the U.S. right now
- Woman falls in sewer and finds a missing boy
- Chemists figure out how to prepare the perfect cup of coffee
- Russia responds to Open Skies blockade by denying US planes overnight stays at 3 airfields starting January
- Obama takes jab at Trump over 'irresponsible social media use'
- 'They beat me with their boots and rifles': Palestinian teenage boy in viral photo released on bail
- Sen. Cory Booker calls for President Trump to resign, circulates petition
- Awkward: Palestinian official reveals Trump 'thought he could seal Israel-Palestine deal in a year'
- Russia coordinating peaceful Libyan resolution while Western meddling is 'frustrating progress'
- Kathy Griffin blames Trump for ruining her life and calls backlash 'sexist'
- AG Sessions should 'step up and fire Robert Mueller'; Rep. Gaetz repeats
- Hero Ahed Tamini, Palestinian teenage girl who slapped Israeli soldier, to face charges for 'aggravated assault'
- Dinosaurs ruled in 2017: 5 incredible things paleontologists learned
- London Tribunal dismisses la Repubblica's appeal for access to Julian Assange's complete file
- Russia responds to Open Skies blockade by denying US planes overnight stays at 3 airfields starting January
- Obama takes jab at Trump over 'irresponsible social media use'
- Sen. Cory Booker calls for President Trump to resign, circulates petition
- Awkward: Palestinian official reveals Trump 'thought he could seal Israel-Palestine deal in a year'
- Russia coordinating peaceful Libyan resolution while Western meddling is 'frustrating progress'
- AG Sessions should 'step up and fire Robert Mueller'; Rep. Gaetz repeats
- Guilt by association? Devin Nunes' campaign donor was original funder of dodgy dossier
- Putin foresaw death of US global power
- Nunes says 'DOJ, FBI need to investigate themselves'
- The Rand Corporation's delusional and dangerous sense of US military superiority
- Intelligence insider told by CIA Director Pompeo that war with North Korea could begin in '12 weeks'
- Maria Zakharova calls US State Department's comments on Navalny rejection "meddling in the Russian elections"
- The invisible wall or how Trump slows immigration without laying a brick
- 2017 ends with Trump residing in his enemies' heads
- Hillary Clinton's $84M money-laundering scheme - largest campaign finance scandal in US history
- Libya: Voter registration soars as Saif al Islam Ghadafi enters presidential race
- US is back to the future: Tillerson says US to work with Russia but Assad must go
- Moscow claims Erodgan's assertion that Assad is a 'terrorist' has no legal basis
- IDF 'comrades' savagely beat Druze soldier, denied transport to hospital for hours
- Arkansas man sets house explosion to cover up toddler's murder
- Bomb explodes near police station in Southern Turkey
- JMU pays teachers $250 to become more 'inclusive'
- Woman falls in sewer and finds a missing boy
- 'They beat me with their boots and rifles': Palestinian teenage boy in viral photo released on bail
- Kathy Griffin blames Trump for ruining her life and calls backlash 'sexist'
- Hero Ahed Tamini, Palestinian teenage girl who slapped Israeli soldier, to face charges for 'aggravated assault'
- #Metoo and consent ideology comes to class by teaching preschoolers about sexual harrassment
- Ten things that foreigners find confusing about Russians
- Bus plows into public transport stop in Moscow and injures 3 people
- Attack of the 'white spaces': San Diego professors claim that farmers' markets cause 'environmental gentrification'
- With no warning Palestinian teen is shot in the head by Israel Defense Forces soldier
- American enslavement: The top ten states where people are overloaded with debt
- "Biology professor" swallows the trans koolaid, says chromosomes don't determine sex
- Pew's 17 top findings from 2017: Trump, polarization, Muslims, immigration, colleges, media
- Brazil: Charred body of homeless gay black man found in Sao Paulo
- Department of Defense being sued for failing to report criminal convictions to FBI
- 15-year-old Afghan boy arrested by German police after stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death
- Russia's Vatican envoy: Catholic and Russian Orthodox Churches should work together to preserve Christian values
- Former model suspected of joining ISIS released by UK police
- Perfectly preserved 130-million-year-old dinosaur eggs unearthed in China
- The UN's role in exporting feminist ideology
- Ancient military fortress network discovered in northern Syria
- Data hidden in Inca knot code discovered by Harvard undergrad
- Elaborate carvings on Moai stone hats, reveal secrets of mysterious Polynesians
- Romanticizing the hunter-gatherer way of life
- "What were they thinking?!" Russian intellectuals on the Russian Revolution
- Jomon pottery gives clues to ancient culture
- Halley's comet and the calendar
- Sigmund Fraud? New bio traces Freud's journey from one crackpot idea to the next
- Stone Age-carved rocks discovered on Danish island
- The WWII baby-in-a-box mystery: Genetics testing and detective work find abandoned baby's family, over 70 years later
- Ancient Biblical city destroyed by earthquake 1,400 years ago uncovered in underwater excavations
- "Great Man-Made River": Muammar Gaddafi's gift to Libya
- The Julian calendar and the Groundhog year
- First genetic map of Ireland confirms basis for regional identity, Viking and Breton connections
- Declassified US documents prove Gorbachev WAS promised 'no eastward NATO expansion'
- SOTT Focus: The Vietnam War: CIA Terrorism as American Foreign Policy
- Ancient port of Corinth reveals Roman engineering
- Silk Road central: US DoD satellite images reveal extraordinary archaeological sites in Afghanistan
- Russian biologists put cancer cells on a 'diet' and destroy them
- Chemists figure out how to prepare the perfect cup of coffee
- Dinosaurs ruled in 2017: 5 incredible things paleontologists learned
- Snowden's new app turns your phone into a portable security system
- Bizarre whirlpool phenomenon observed in southern seas
- A new understanding of obesity - The body's own bathroom scales
- Larger than expected! Arecibo Observatory telescope snaps new radar images of 'potentially hazardous' asteroid Phaeton
- Love at first...smell? New dating app based on link between DNA and pheromones to play matchmaker
- Genetically engineered super horses could be born in 2019 and be allowed to compete in the Olympics
- Professor Paul McKeigue's reassessment: Syria's Khan Sheikhoun chemical attack
- Very bad science: Study suggests people from poor countries should eat less meat due to environmental concerns
- Driverless taxis became a reality in 2017 and hardly anyone noticed
- Heidelberg Uni physicists find evidence of an exotic state of matter
- Yowza! SpaceX launch stuns Californians with mysterious bright light in sky
- Space Skull returns: 'Halloween asteroid' to pass by Earth in 2018
- Biohackers playing God: "We are in the midst of a genetic revolution"
- Saturn's Rings
- Pathogenic research: Scientists can now create air transmissible Ebola and other lethal viruses
- Introducing Russia's new luxury car brand: Aurus
- Russia's hi-speed rail boom: Manufactured locally and set to traverse the world (VIDEO)
- Mysterious 'explosion' heard in Potters Bar, St Albans in Hertfordshire, UK
- Two thresher sharks found dead on Massachusetts beaches because it's so cold in the U.S. right now
- Cyclone Hilda lashes Western Australia with 120km/h winds and heavy rain
- 'Shook the house, shook the walls': Mysterious explosion heard in Knoxville, Tennessee
- Stunning satellite image shows lake effect snow over the Great Lakes
- Motorists abandon vehicles, hundreds stranded at airports as snow, ice and heavy winds batter UK
- Extreme arctic cold continues to grip Canada and northern US
- Siberia, Antarctica warmer than New Hampshire
- Sumatra's Sinabung volcano has largest eruption since August
- Michigan's Porcupine Mountains digging out after 6 feet of snow
- 48-hour snow record broken in Redfield, New York with 62 inches!
- Dolomites ski resort in Italy reports 4 feet of snow in 24 hours; huge dumps of 80cms on other European mountains
- Dead whale discovered near Port of Long Beach, Califorina
- Record December low of -36F for International Falls, Minnesota
- One dead and dozens hurt as 4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near Tehran, Iran
- Storms bring hail the size of cricket balls to Queensland, Australia
- Scientists predict 'mini ice age' may hit UK by 2030
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Baby elephants freeze in Myanmar - Record snows hit Switzerland - Record cold in Australia (VIDEO)
- Austria: Strange funnel-shaped luminescent cloud visible for 15 minutes in night sky
- Dead humpback whale found at Point Reyes, California
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over New England
- Meteor fireball explodes over Crimea
- Slow-moving meteor fireball filmed over Spain
- Meteor fireball flashes across Finnish skies; more than 200 sightings
- Meteor fireball with sonic boom reported over Townsville, Queensland
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over southern Norway
- Loud, house-shaking boom heard around Bakersfield, California
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Wisconsin's capital
- Fragmenting meteor fireball captured over Russia's Sochi (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball filmed over Denver area
- Loud explosion shakes houses as suspected meteorite hits Thunder Bay, Ontario
- Bright meteor fireball with terminal explosion captured over Tucson, Arizona
- Out of this world: ISS astronaut captures stunning images of meteorite above Mexico (VIDEO)
- New Jersey police dashcam captures fireball blazing across night sky
- Meteor fireball shoots across Mediterranean sky
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Pennsylvania, sonic boom reported (VIDEOS)
- Mysterious 'skyquakes' continue around the world with few answers to their origins
- NASA confirms more than 60 reports of meteor fireball across Florida skies
- Mysterious boom rattles windows in Caledonia, Mississippi
- Another unexplained boom heard in Alabama (Update)
- Finns reinvent dogs as 'analgesics'
- SOTT Focus: New Study Finds Same Thing Past Studies Have Found: Dietary Guidelines on Fat Consumption NOT Supported by Science
- 10 alternative therapies for ADD & ADHD
- Necrotizer: A deadly flesh-eating bacteria infects 525 in Japan
- Ghost in the machine: Pharma's influence over mainstream media controls the narrative of drug safety and effectiveness
- Pharma price-gouging: Drug-maker hikes price of 42 yo cancer medication by 1500% making it unaffordable for most patients
- Study: Eating fish at least once a week linked to improved intelligence and sleep!
- Destroying your mind and making you fat: There is nothing healthy about Canola oil
- Flashback: Insurance companies pay-off doctors with massive bonuses for vaccinating babies
- Study tells us what we always knew: Family meals may boost kids' physical, mental health
- Animal abuse: California shelter proposing to put all dogs on vegan diet
- The pharmaceutical industry has a 'trillion' reasons: American Academy of Pediatrics attacks Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Vaccine Safety
- Australian Federal law acknowledges lag time of up to two months between vaccination and onset of autoimmune disease
- Another day, another diet: The long, strange history of dieting fads
- Rabid vampire bats in Peru killing more cows than previously thought - study
- Senior moments: Poor memory tied to faulty brain rhythms during sleep
- The gut reacts: Repeated low-grade bacterial infections can trigger severe inflammatory disease
- Fasting can boost brainpower and give more energy to neurons
- Going after "vaccine hesitancy": How the medical-pharmaceutical-media apparatus suppresses vaccine safety concerns and protects financial interests
- EPA gives Monsanto an early holiday present - produces a revised cancer assessment that favors the pesticide industry's bottom line over public health
- Best Friends For 60 Years Discover They Are Brothers
- Fear and intrusive thoughts - The signs that someone really has OCD
- Overview of the 'drama triangle' and the three faces of victimhood
- Colliding with reality: What depth psychology tells us about victimhood
- Singing your heart out with a group could very well make you happier
- New study suggests that the lower your social class, the 'wiser' and better you are at conflict resolution
- Born this way? Homing in on the complex biology behind homosexuality in men
- Semantogymnastics about Microconsent: The absurdity of demanding explicit sexual consent
- Why Highly Intelligent People Suffer More Mental and Physical Disorders
- Are fitness classes the new consumerist church?
- The seven cognitive biases that can ruin how you make decisions
- Do you have a time management problem or an attention management problem?
- The culture of hungry ghosts
- The great swindle of truth and beauty
- America's painful self-delusion: Resolving our cognitive dissonance
- New research suggests five different types of depression and anxiety each with its own symptoms and effects on the brain
- Interview with Adrian Raine: How to spot a murderer's brain
- Does anyone really know what that generic term, mindfulness, really means?
- Who you spend time with will tell you who you are
- Six toxic thoughts that successful people avoid
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- Spontaneous human combustion? Man dies after bursting into flames in unexplained circumstances in London street
- The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot film: Why it should concern scholars of human origins
- Exorcism performed on teen girl who goes to a school where there have been a number of 'strange manifestations'
- Very bizarre encounters with truly surreal and mysterious humanoids
- Mothman Math: Entwining dates, disasters and deaths with the number '13'
- Yetis are just bears. Or are they?
- The Mike Mansholt story - possible Missing 411 case in Malta or foul play?
- Woman gives up men to have sex with ghosts
- Spirit communication? Report of widow briefly reuniting with her husband during materialized seance
- John Keel: Before his descent into 'sci-fi madness'?
- Best evidence ever? Triangular TR-3B type UFO filmed over Russia
- Turkish University offers ufology classes as prep for extraterrestrial contact
- Benvenuto Cellini and the summoning of devils
- Guinness record: Russian orchestra plays all 9 Beethoven symphonies in one concert
- Priceless! Tucker Carlson lists 100 ridiculous things libtards deem racist
- Why not? Body building Russian priest is training both mind and body
- Bitcoin: Is it nothing but monkey business?
- Beluga Whales Respond To Man's Beluga Song
- The chief construction supervisor of bridge connecting Russia to Crimea is a cat
- Granny accidentally decorates family Christmas tree with...panties?
- Killary Clinton gets a message from her future self
- Remember that time PETA tried to guilt people on Twitter for eating bacon, but it backfired?
- Former prime minister's office inundated with small bottles of poison
- Daily Show host Trevor Noah calls out Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren for 'problematic' Native American claim
- Pictorial evidence that kids are comic geniuses
- The Millennial job interview
- Heroic street dog saves woman from mugger (VIDEO)
- Finnish broadcaster under fire over fake Soviet 'Battle Moose' story
- Educational exercise: A meteor struck the grounds of a school in Northern Ireland
- Take me to your feeder: Birds with spooky dark eyes mistaken for aliens turn out to be barn owls
- Red alert! Soviet war machine spotted in the River Medway!
- Children in Need charity celebrates raising 15% of Buckingham Palace refurbishing cost
- Neighborhood memorializes Tombili - beloved street cat, made famous on the internet
Quote of the Day
When we talk about compassion we talk in terms of being kind. But compassion is not so much being kind; it is being creative [enough] to wake a person up.
Recent Comments
A true leader speaks truth, and the world is listening. Just not the international community , as defined by uncle sam. But , even the vassal...
How dare China send oil to Koreans in the dead of winter. Who DOES such things in the face of 'international' sanctions?? Oh, wait... [Link]
These retards in thinktankland are really out of touch with reality. The US military hasn't come up against an opponent that can inflict serious...
How about a list of states where the most homes are owned outright? Mobile home parks: [Link] [Link] But another statistic — the number of...
"The piano: The true king of instrument-lore. Everything else dances around it and sings to its tune." So that's why so many people like Jerry Lee...
Comment: Griffin is delusional and an example of the Dunning-Kruger Effect in action. She thinks she's funny but she's not (and never was). Annoying might describe her better. But her claim to fame is that it's all Trump's fault because he called her out on her tasteless stunt. She just can't seem to realize that everything else after that was her own doing. Nice one Griffin, just keep on digging your hole deeper.