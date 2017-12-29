Devin Nunes (R-CA)

Republican Congressman Devin Nunes received a $5,400 contribution to his campaign committee from the owner of the Washington Free Beacon, the original funder of the Trump-Russia Dossier. The contribution was made on April 7th, 2015. It was reported in the NY Times in late October that Paul Singer's conservative website originally funded the research for what became known as the Dossier: www.nytimes.com/...

One thing is certain: it's time for Nunes to be removed from the House Intelligence Committee. #RemoveNunes

Here is a link to the original record of the contribution with an image of it below: docquery.fec.gov/...
record of contribution Nunes