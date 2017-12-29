In the letter directed today to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, according to Fox News, Nunes expressed frustration that information and witnesses subpoenaed by the committee in August related to the so-called Steele dossier had not yet been turned over. The salacious dossier triggered the independent counsel probe with unverified allegations about President Trump's connections with Russia.Nunes demanded that all records - and available dates for witnesses to testify - be provided to the committee by Jan 3.Nunes said the DOJ informed the House Intelligence Committee several weeks ago that the "basic investigatory documents demanded by the subpoenas ... did not exist.""As it turns out, not only did documents exist that were directly responsive to the committee's subpoenas,," Nunes wrote.Bruce Ohr, a senior Justice Department official, was demoted amid questions about his contacts with the opposition research firm responsible for the anti-Trump dossier.An aide to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Peter Strzok, a former FBI official, was also removed from the investigation after a number of anti-Trump texts were discovered on his phone.Among the information being sought by Nunes' committee are reports on meetings between FBI confidential human sources and FBI officials about the Steele dossier.Nunes previously said he has instructed committee staff tounless their demands are met.