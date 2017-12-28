On Christmas Day, a stationary snow band off Lake Erie dumped nearly 3 feet of snow on Erie, Pa., more than four times the previous Christmas record and 14 inches more than the city's all-time record that has stood for more than 60 years.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Satellites Twitter account tweeted this image Wednesday that shows just how much of a lake effect the Great Lakes had on snowfall across Michigan, lower Ontario and several Eastern states such as New York and Pennsylvania.
Check out these "cloud streets" over the #GreatLakes, seen by the #SuomiNPP satellite's #VIIRS instrument. These parallel rows of clouds are what's behind the heavy lake effect #snow hitting parts of PA, MI and upstate NY. More imagery: https://t.co/mbgRYot60Apic.twitter.com/roKtDAj9EuAnother blast of snow is forecast for Thursday in places such as Des Moines, Minneapolis, Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit, Cleveland and Pittsburgh, AccuWeather said.
— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) December 27, 2017
Comment: See also these recent reports from places close to the Great Lakes: 48-hour snow record broken in Redfield, New York with 62 inches!
Record-shattering 53 inches of snow in 30 hours for Erie, Pennsylvania
Upwards of 20 inches of overnight snow slams Petoskey, Michigan
Michigan's Porcupine Mountains digging out after 6 feet of snow