The new strategy to confront China head on with a unified front underscored a growing regional competition between Beijing and Washington. The Quad meeting came as the US appeared to be shifting strategic focus. As Trump was visiting East Asia, he too referred to the region as the "Indo-Pacific" rather than the "Asia-Pacific" - a clear shot at Beijing.

The Australian and the U.S. statements touched on all seven of the issues highlighted above under the aegis of a "free and open Indo-Pacific." Japan's statement omitted any mention of enhancing "connectivity," which, for India and the United States, has come to mean offering an alternative vision to China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.

Meanwhile, India's statement on Saturday's meeting omitted any explicit reference to freedom of navigation and overflight, respect for international law, and maritime security. Delhi has however, in various bilateral statements and declarations with each of the other quadrilateral participants, voiced support for these principles.



Both the Indian and Japanese omissions aren't a statement of disinterest, but rather intended to assuage concerns in Beijing that the reconvened quadrilateral will explicitly attempt to contain China.

There has been a recent buzz promoted around the so-calledPromoted by familiar corporate-financier funded policy think tanks, the Quad is being portrayed as a step past Washington's ill-fated "pivot to Asia" to address its waning power in the region.Understanding that the US "pivot" was meant to co-opt and coerce Southeast Asia into forming a united front aimed at containing China's economic, diplomatic, and military rise in the region in order to preserve and perhaps even expand US primacy in Asia Pacific, helps explain why it ultimately failed, andthrough the supranational Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)at the cost of ASEAN's growing ties with Beijing. There were various components to the pivot including US efforts to undermine, overthrow, and replace with obedient client regimes the governments of several ASEAN states including Myanmar, Thailand, and Malaysia.The expansion of US "soft power" across ASEAN was a part of this component, particularly through the US State Department's ongoing long-term efforts via the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and its "Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative" (YSEALI) launched in 2013.in the form of Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy (NLD) party.Elsewhere - in 2014 - the US-backed government of Yingluck Shinawatra, sister of long-time US ally Thaksin Shinawatra, was ousted in a military coup. Protests in Malaysia led by the US-funded and directed "Bersih" front have yet to materialize substantial results. And in Cambodia, the government under Prime Minister Hun Sen has begun anincluding the arrest of opposition leader Kem Sokha and the dissolution of his Cambodia National Rescue Party -Another component wasASEAN collectively refused to become involved, and even supposed claimants in the dispute - Vietnam and the Philippines - have drifted away from the hardline approach proposed by the US to confront Beijing. At one point, the Philippines even dismissed a supposedly "international court ruling" in its favor arranged by a team of US lawyers, and instead pursued bilateral negotiations with Beijing.The final component of America's pivot to Asia was sponsored by Washington's closest allies in the Middle East . This includedallegedly carried out by Turkish militants and the sudden appearance and spread of the so-calledISIS' arrival and occupation of the southern Philippine city of Marawi was particularly "serendipitous" for US foreign policy - coming at a time when the Philippines had rebuked US involvement in the South China Sea dispute, Washington's interference in the Philippines' internal political affairs, and began calling for the complete removal of US military forces from its territory. ISIS' arrival thus provided an all-too-convenient pretext for the US to not only remain in the Philippines , but to expand its footprint there.At the heart of Asia-Pacific, America finds itself increasingly unwelcomed and increasingly resorting to confrontation in a "pivot" that was supposed to unify the region behind Washington's regional agenda rather than against it.To address this, Washington has moved to the absolute edges of Asia-Pacific in search of willing allies - resulting in the "Quad."The US itself, is in no shape, form, or way located in or adjacent to Asia save for its overseas military presence in Korea, Japan, the Philippines, and Australia - a fact that casts immediate doubts over the legitimacy of the coalition's agenda.Western editorials regarding the Quad make no attempt to concealThe South China Morning Post in an op-ed titled, US, Japan, India, Australia... Is Quad the First Step to an Asian NATO? would claim:The Diplomat in its piece titled, US, Japan, India, and Australia Hold Working-Level Quadrilateral Meeting on Regional Cooperation , would note regarding the statements produced from the dialogue, that:The piece would go on to state:The Diplomat would conclude by noting much work would be required to offer the rest of Asia incentives to uphold "the status quo regional architecture and a rules-based order," (read: US primacy in the region) "versus China's competing vision." Considering that fact and thatand with reality in regards to containing China, Washington faces a difficult, uphill battle in doing this.Convincing India or Australia to refuse cooperating with, benefiting from, and thus enabling China's rise will be an increasingly difficult proposition over time. For Southeast Asia, refusing to engage constructively with China ranges from difficult to impossible. Many states in Southeast Asia have already signed agreements and are beginning construction on portions of China's One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative. This includes Laos and Thailand which are constructing high speed rail lines that will ultimately connect China's southern city of Kunming to Malaysia and Singapore through both nations.Southeast Asia's armed forces are also increasingly turning to China both for new hardware and for joint training exercises - two realms once dominated by the United States, but no longer.It is clear that part of Washington's uphill battle then will consist ofThis goes far in explaining the uptick in overt political interference by the US, including directly through US embassies in nations like Thailand and Cambodia where opposition groups are openly sheltered and shielded by US embassy staff.In Thailand, the US along with the EU have been pressuring the interim government to hold premature elections in hopes of returning Shinawatra to power . In Cambodia, the US and EU are threatening sanctions against the government for its moves against US-funded and directed opposition groups. And in Myanmar, the US has engineered violence on both sides of the Rohingya crisis , threatening to upend stability should joint projects with China not be abandoned.In essence, the US plans to continue all of the activities it has pursued during its "pivot to Asia" -is not an alternative for ASEAN to turn to instead of Beijing,The success or failure of nations like Cambodia, Thailand, and Myanmar in navigating around Washington's provocations will determine the overall success or failure of Washington's Quad initiative. And even for India, Japan, and Australia,- whether the respective leadership of each Quad member recognizes this or not.This is a point that has not gone unnoticed in Beijing or by ASEAN members. As much as Washington sees India, Australia, and Japan as a counterbalance to China, these three nations are seen as potential economic and security alternatives to Washington's increasingly unwelcomed role in Asia Pacific.While Washington seeks to co-opt and dash the other members of the Quad onto the rocks of confrontation with a rising China for the sake of preserving its own regional primacy,Economic ties between China and Quad-member Australia are already significant with China serving as Australia's largest trade partner. Washington's plans to continue interfering in the region for the sake of its own primacy may well drive the Quad to at the very least transform into a trilateral effort - seeking to cut deals with China on their own terms without compromising or setting back their own interests for the sake of Washington.Without the Quad, the US will have to search even further for partners in its quest for Asian primacy. With the UK signaling interest in sending warships around the planet to assist the US in provoking the Chinese off their own shores, perhaps Asia-Pacific will be relabeled once again - from Indo-Pacific to Anglo-Pacific, and