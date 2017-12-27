white house tree
A tree that has been located on the south facade of the White House since the 1800s will reportedly be cut down.

CNN reported that the Jackson Magnolia this week is scheduled to be taken down and removed.

The tree - which is one of three that are located on the west side of the White House - is too damaged to stay where it is.

"The overall architecture and structure of the tree is greatly compromised and the tree is completely dependent on the artificial support," documents obtained by CNN regarding the tree reveal.

"Without the extensive cabling system, the tree would have fallen years ago. Presently, and very concerning, the cabling system is failing on the east trunk, as a cable has pulled through the very thin layer of wood that remains. It is difficult to predict when and how many more will fail."

First lady Melania Trump made the final decision to remove the tree after looking at relevant documents including those from specialists at the United States National Arboretum, a White House official told CNN.

The tree was planted when former President Jackson was in office. His wife died shortly after he was elected. He wanted to honor her by planting a sprout from his wife's favorite magnolia tree from their Tennessee farm when he assumed office.

The tree has been featured prominently in multiple photos.

According to a report given to the first lady on the tree, it would have been "removed long ago" if it was an ordinary tree.

"We understand this is a historic tree, and all measures have been used to save it to this point in time," the report says.

"While we cannot comment on the need to preserve the tree as long as it stands, we believe eventually, the tree will fail."

According to CNN, another Jackson Magnolia is expected to be planted in its place.