Christmas Down Time

Dear Readers,

Christmas is perhaps the only remaining time of the year when it is still fully expected that people take an extended break from their daily routine and do something relaxing.

Such 'down time' is particularly advisable to those of us who spend our days (and sometimes nights!) trying to bring some sanity and sense to the madness and chaos that seems to have engulfed our world.

So over the next few days we'll be taking our own advice and, if not shutting down our computers, at least spending more time with family and friends and being thankful for what we have.

As a result Sott.net will be running a limited service over the next few days, unless a major event intrudes (fingers crossed!)

All of us here wish every single one of you a very Merry Christmas, and most of all, a loving time with your families and friends.