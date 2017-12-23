© Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clark County on Wednesday finished installing close tosteel posts between the street and sidewalks along the Las Vegas Strip to increase pedestrian safety.The posts were installed at seven locations between Tropicana Avenue and Spring Mountain Road.Wednesday marks the two-year anniversary of a woman driving an Oldsmobile sedan onto the sidewalk in front of Paris Las Vegas and Planet Hollywood Resort, killing one person and injuring more than 30 others.Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.