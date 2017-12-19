© Wikipedia



From the documentary filmmaker and producers Winfried Spinler and its crew, first in Hollywood at the documentary film festival in 2001 presented film, another reality about the states points in Libya and their revolutionary leader Muammar Abu Minyar al-Gaddafi. Now in times of the raw material shortage it isn't any more only about oil and other mineral resources, now are looked apparently also the biggest water reservoir of the world as desirable properties. Gaddafi corresponds in this documentary film not to the in general provided world view of the tyrant, but rather to a peace angel for the North-African neighboring states. The worldwide biggest water reservoir to the greening of the wild areas, linked with thousands of kilometers of pipeline, there flowed up to now the biggest shares of the oil income of Libya. It is almost incredibly this now scarcely before the completion of the pipelines (2011) an invasion of Libya begins. Hardly worth mentioning to one of the biggest advocates of this project, to the Egyptian president Mubarak, shortly before the power was taken.