A disabled Palestinian man missing both legs is among those killed by Israeli security forces that opened fire on demonstrators in the West Bank and along the border with Gaza, Gaza's health ministry said.Abu Thurayeh, 29, was shot dead east of Gaza City, according to Gaza's health ministry as cited by the Times of Israel. He isover the decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.Abu had. "He was injured in 2008 by an Israeli helicopter that targeted him after he brought down the Israeli flag and raised the Palestinian flag along the border," his brother Samir said. "It did not stop him from demonstrating for Jerusalem. He went alone every day to the border."Social media have been flooded with videos and photos of Abu Thurayeh a few hours before his death, sitting in his wheelchair and waving a Palestinian flag. "This land is our land, we will not give up. America has to withdraw its decision," Abu Thurayeh reportedly said in a video seen by AFP.Abu had been earning a living for himself and his family by washing cars.In the meantime, the Israeli military said in a statement that Palestinian rioters had hurled stones and firebombs at their soldiers, who were forced to respond. Protests continue in Palestine, often turning violent and resulting in injuries, after US President Donald Trump officially declared the US embassy to Israel will be moved to Jerusalem. Trump's declaration has been met with condemnation and protests around the globe.