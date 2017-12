© Unknown



Unity? Is that possible?

So there are four strong Muslim nations Turkey, Iran, Indonesia and Pakistan (I'm always wary of Egyptian intentions) with formidable militaries and a collective population of over 600 million voicing their opposition designating Jerusalem as Israel's capital against the UN resolution 478 of August 20, 1980.

If Jerusalem is the red line for Muslims, how do they intend to address it? Will they blink and open up the opportunity for Trump to enforce his decision leading other nations to follow in recognizing Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel? Or will the Muslims unite on the Jerusalem platform?

To Netanyahu it is Yerushalayim (city of peace) in Yiddish; to Muslims it is Bayt Al-Maqdis (the house of peace). To Google and now to Trump Jerusalem (city of peace) is the capital of Israel.On December 7, 2017 Yeni Safak, a conservative Turkish daily newspaper and strong supporter of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reported Erdoğan as saying that Trump's Jerusalem step 'will throw the region into a ring of fire', 'Trump's declaration aims to stir up the region, not to bring peace,' and that. No empty words from a NATO partner and a country that has recognized Israel."It is not possible to understand what Trump wants to achieve," Erdoğan said in the capital Ankara before leaving for a visit to Greece."The (US) announcement has the potential to send us backwards to even darker times than the ones we are already living in" Federika Mogherini, EU Foreign Policy chief added. She shared German Chancellor Angela Merkel's sentiments thatOn December 7, 2017 Newsweek reported Iran saysLike Turkey, Iran has demonstrated its resolve on several occasions that it is a country with a leadership that is not impotent. Iran's military chief of staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri stated on Press TV "The world of arrogance, and foremost the criminal U.S., should know that the unity of the Muslim world will obstruct this desperate move and will be defeated with the vigilance of the Muslim world."A statement from nuclear Pakistan's Prime Minister's office stated "It is deeply regrettable that pleas from states across the globe not to alter the legal and historical status of Al Quds Al Sharif have been ignored,Even Trump's closest Middle East ally Saudi Arabia has ostracized President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital , calling the moveThe statement added that "The kingdom has already warned of the serious consequences of such an unjustified and irresponsible move." But Saudi agenda is to block Iran, not Israel.Probably the strongest message that the Islamic countries should send is voiced by the Chairman of Indonesia's Youth Association of Nahdlatul Ulama (IPNU), Irfan Mujahid: "Expel the US ambassador (to Indonesia) if he ignores this demand." Indonesian President Joko Widodo also called on Muslim countries to unite and reject the US move.Is a unified Islamic position possible?The key question that needs to be addressed is one posed by Erdogan:Only then can the consequences of Trump's decision be taken for discussion and whether it'll result in Erdogan's ring of fire in the region.I posed a question on my recent article on Oriental Review if Trump is unpredictable, senile or juvenile? It seems from opinions of several political and media analysts who know him enough that he truly is all three. His decision to recognize Jerusalem therefore comes as no surprise.As the sun begins to set on any empire, and the most classical ones have been the Roman and British, there develops desperation to somehow keep the sun from setting. The empire's leadership starts fragmenting and the rationale that made a nation an empire starts to crumble.However, Trump is not willing to accept the contributions of all immigrants including Muslims, Chinese, and Mexicans or even the contributions of his predecessor of Afro-American origin. He favors the alt-Right group as the true contributors. He sees the Muslims, most specifically, within its borders as well as outside as the threat to America in a manner similar to the Germanic tribes that threatened the Roman Empire under the able leadership of Emperor Marcus Aurelius till his son Commodus began the Roman descent.Trump has thus far failed to drive a wedge between the Shias and Sunnis or between Arabs.Trump is not going to backtrack his decision so what responses can be expected from the Islamic leaders following the OIC summit?and his hopes are pinned among the weaker oneswho are fully capable of upsetting the proverbial apple cart and dissent with the stronger nationsThey cannot speak with one voice and there is no leadership except venom within their ranks.In fact the only solution that should be a part of the final OIC communique isIf the OIC leaders proffer that unity then Trump and Netanyahu are doomed.The outcome of the OIC summit will be carefully watched by both Russia and China whose support is critical for Muslims.