In recent times, we have explained how this generation is selling sex on the internet in exchange for money to pay bills. Across the United States, there could be upwards 2.5 million college students selling sex on a website to cover expenses (see: Millions Of Millennials Could Be Trading Sex For Their Next Debt Payment - Here's How) or there is a new trend with millennial women, auctioning their virginities to the highest bidder (see: Abu Dhabi Businessman Pays $2.9 Million For 19-Year-Old Model's Virginity.) If it's sex, the millennial generation has made it a commodity, using the power of the internet to leverage the sale.
Besides the out of control sex advertisement on creepy websites, struggling millennials are now supplementing their incomes at blood plasma facilities across the United States.
said: "You just walk in and walk out with money." Cha-ching. .. Twice a week, she visits Grifols Talecris plasma donation center in Eugene, Oregon, exchanging plasma for cash in excess of $25 to $150 per week. Cheyenne, 23, visits the facility on a regular basis because the job environment in the area is weak.
article, broke millennials in Eugene go to blood plasma centers for a source of quick cash.
Its website even boasts that it's "just minutes away from the University of Oregon," and that students can do homework while they donate. Beth Vial, a former phlebotomist at the Eugene Grifols location, estimated that about one third of the donors at the Eugene location are between the ages of 18 and 24.Unbeknownst too many, the plasma industry is a $16.8 billion market, forecasted to expand in the coming years. ABC News reported that 94 percent of the world's plasma comes from the United States with facilities mostly in poor neighborhoods. Grifols Talecris plasma, the one Cheyenne uses, is the third largest global manufacturer of plasma therapies, according to its website.
According to data from the New York Times, the median income of a student's family at UO is more than double the national average, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That makes UO the 174th richest university out of 2,395 in the United States, in terms of student wealth. Being a low income student at a school like UO can be an isolating experience, and donating plasma to supplement a small income is just one of the things that might separate low income students from their peers.
Broke millennial creates instructional YouTube video for other broke millennials to discover the new riches of "donating plasma for extra money."
Is this the next side hustle for millennials? Add it to the list of donating sperm and driving for Uber.. Great job America!