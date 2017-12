© Bret Skopek



"Later ... Singer approached Cesar and told him that he was a producer in Hollywood and that he could help Cesar get into acting as long as Cesar never said anything about the incident," according to the complaint. "He then told Cesar that no one would believe him if he ever reported the incident and that he could hire people who are capable of ruining someone's reputation."

As Hollywood director Bryan Singer is being sued by a man who claims that he was sexually assaulted by Singer when he was a minor, another man is coming forward and accusing Singer of forcing him to be a sex slave while promising him a movie role, when he was a teenager.When Bret Tyler Skopek met Singer at a Halloween party in October 2013, he told Deadline that the director was dressed in a Catholic priest costume. Singer has directed movies such as Superman Returns, Valkyrie and the X-Men series. SHowever, that promise was never fulfilled, and Singer is not the only one Skopek is accusing of sexual assault. He claimed that he began receiving text messages from a middle-aged computer technician after the party, who offered to help Skopek, as he was new to Los Angeles.Skopek described a scene to Deadline in which he came back to the technician's apartment where other young men began arriving. The men all took the drug Molly, and Skopek said he eventually passed out, and woke up to a man raping him. That same scene played out multiple times and Skopek said he was coached by the technician on "how to curry favor with these powerful men," and he was told, "There are things that you could do to make them nuts.""Bryan offers to take me to breakfast and the X-Men special effects floor where they're doing all the editing," Skopek said, claiming he was the only one who was still at Singer's house the next morning. "We maybe spend almost the whole day together at the studio until I take a Snapchat ... Bryan gets mad at me and says he'll have his assistant drive me home.""I've seen wannabe YouTubers come. I've seen actors. I've seen singers. I've seen people like me that don't know what they want to do," Skopek told Deadline. "You come (to LA) with dreams of being whatever. You're still going to be caught up into this mess."Skopek said that all of the partying, drugs and sex hindered him from finding his "big break," and in the spring of 2014, he began to realize that working as a cashier at Tender Greens in West Hollywood would not continue to fund his cost of living.When he told Singer that he was thinking of leaving Los Angeles, Skopek said the director offered him money, which only increased his dependence on Singer. Skopek eventually chose to leave California, and moved to Texas to live with his father. However, he is not the only one who has accused the director of sexual assault."I was raped numerous times in that house, by numerous individuals," Egan said. "You were like a piece of meat to these people."Egan later dropped the lawsuit after Singer paid him $10,000-according to Skopek-and after Egan was charged with conspiracy to commit securities and wires fraud and sentenced to two years in prison in 2015.Sanchez-Guzman claimed he met Singer while attending a party on a yacht owned by Lester Waters, "a wealthy tech investor who frequently hosted parties for young gay males in the Seattle area."The assault happened after Singer lured Sanchez-Guzman into a bedroom, on the pretense of giving him a tour of the yacht, and then "forced him into acts of oral and anal sex," ignoring Sanchez-Guzman's pleas for Singer to stop.