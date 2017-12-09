Comment: The beginning of winter in the Northern Hemisphere is proving to be eerily similar to that experienced in the southern hemisphere recently by being unseasonably quick and cold:
- Cold sweeps the Southern Hemisphere, major crop damage
- Another Arctic blast coming to the US this week and will stay around for weeks
- Ice Ages start and end so suddenly, "it's like a button was pressed," say scientists
- Temperatures in Siberia dropping to -79°F/-60°C and winter is just beginning
- Will Florida's Panhandle see snow this weekend?
- Record snow covers Houston and Texas
- San Diego firestorm, Agung plume, Mexico and Texas snow
- Atmospheric compression snow event in Alaska and earliest ever snow in Texas
- Record-setting December snow falls in Alabama; rare snowfall hits Louisiana