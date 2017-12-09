Huge snow accumulation in the backcountry of Artvin in Turkey.

Huge snow accumulation in the backcountry of Artvin in Turkey.
Like in Alaska, the snowstorm currently hitting the region of Artvin in Turkey is going biblical. More than 1 meter of dry powder has already accumulated within yesterday night and the snow is still falling. 45 villages are cut off from the world - 10 in the province center, 15 in the Kurdish province, 5 in the province of Şiran and 15 in the province of Torul - after roads are overloaded with snow. In Artvin the primary and secondary schools are closed. Pregnant employees working for public companies are also on holidays, today.

Snow storm atvin Turkey December 2017
More than 1 meter of snow in Artvin, Turkey on December 8 2017

More than 1 meter of snow in Artvin, Turkey on December 8 2017
Huge snow accumulation in the backcountry of Artvin in Turkey.

Huge snow accumulation in the backcountry of Artvin in Turkey.
More than 20 cetimeters of snow in the city. Snow storm Atvin Turkey December 2017

More than 20 cetimeters of snow in the city.
Schools in Artvin in Turkey are closed on Dec. 8

Schools in Artvin in Turkey are closed on Dec. 8
45 villages are cut from the outer world due to blocked roads.

45 villages are cut from the outer world due to blocked roads.
snow-turkey-artvin-6.jpg

This is a biblical snowstorm in Artvin, Turkey!
This huge snowstorm in Artvin has started on November 8, 2017 at nigh, but its intensity has increased in the early morning hours. In the province center, the snow cover has reached a thickness of more than a meter, whereas 20 centimeters have fallen in the city center.


Comment: The beginning of winter in the Northern Hemisphere is proving to be eerily similar to that experienced in the southern hemisphere recently by being unseasonably quick and cold: