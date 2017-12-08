© Kimimasa Mayama / Reuters



Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom is ready to take defective fuel from the Fukushima-1 Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), said Rosatom department's director Andrei Ivanov on Friday."Different options of such cooperation were discussed," he said, adding that no specific decisions have been made so far.The countries' "cooperation in the sphere of the peaceful atom has been growing, and we expect that by the end of the year we will announce joint projects to eliminate the consequences of the Fukushima meltdown," Putin said after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Eastern Economic Forum. The two leaders agreed to exchange information on experiments to get rid of nuclear waste.Japan plans to restart 16 out of 45 Fukushima-type reactors, while the others will be mothballed. The country intends to reduce the share of nuclear energy from 29 percent in 2011 to 21-22 percent by 2030.