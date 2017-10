© imagebroker/ Bernd Leitner / Global Look Press

Democratic Representatives Ro Khanna of California and Carolyn Maloney of New York sent a joint letter to Congress Wednesday requesting the House judiciary committee hold a hearing to address "the practice of nonconsensual condom removal, popularly known as 'stealthing.'""Nonconsensual condom removal done without the other partner's knowledge is an emerging section of policy and legislation on sexual assault and rape," reads the letter."The implications of the practice of nonconsensual condom removal are far-reaching with respect to the ongoing national conversation on the definition of consensual sex," the letter continued.