The Sơn Đoòng cave in Vietnam is undoubtedly one of the most spectacular places we can visit on the planet. It was first discovered by a local farmer in 1991, but it took 18 years before scientists were able to make their way into the cave and see what was hiding there.What a sight it must have been!The Sơn Đoòng cave is not only the world's largest cave, it is a separate little world. Under the roof there isThe cave is five times larger than Phong Nha cave, a nearby cave previously considered the biggest cave in Vietnam.Sơn Đoòng means "Mountain river cave" and the researchers estimate that the cave is about five million years old. The largest room in the Sơn Đoòng cave is more than five kilometers long and stretches 200 meters into the air. With these dimensions, Sơn Đoòng overtook Deer Cave in Malaysia in 2009 to take the title of the world's largest cave.In 2013 the first guided tour was arranged to Son Doong. The price was rigid - $3,000 for five nights in tents. But then you would have a nature experience that very few people ever had.