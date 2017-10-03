#1) Dozens of concert-goers reported the presence of multiple shooters

#2) Who warned concert-goers they were "all going to die" a full 45 minutes before the shooting started?

One woman, who was at the Route 91 music event, claimed an unidentified woman had told other concert-goers they were "all going to die" after pushing her way to the front of the venue.



The witness, 21, told local news: "She had been messing with a lady in front of her and telling her she was going to die, that we were all going to die.



"They escorted her out to make her stop messing around with all the other people, but none of us knew it was going to be serious."



She described the lady as Hispanic. The lady was escorted from the venue along with a man.



The unnamed witness, who was attending the event on her 21st birthday, described the pair as short, both around 5 ft 5ins to 5ft 6ins tall, and looked like "everyday people".

#3) The weapon you hear on videos was FULL AUTO, which is almost impossible to acquire through legal means

#4) Why were the exits blocked, trapping victims like rats in a maze?

#5) Why did the shooter have as many as 10 firearms in his room?

ONE MORE QUESTION:



Why is ISIS claiming responsibility for the Las Vegas massacre?

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a shooting that killed at least 50 people and wounded over 400 in Las Vegas early on Monday, and said the attacker had converted to Islam a few months ago.



"The Las Vegas attack was carried out by a soldier of the Islamic State and he carried it out in response to calls to target states of the coalition," the group's news agency Amaq said in reference to the U.S.-led coalition fighting the group in the Middle East.



"The Las Vegas attacker converted to Islam a few months ago," Amaq added.