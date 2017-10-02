Society's Child
Catalonia heads to the polls for independence referendum amid violent police measures - UPDATES
Sun, 01 Oct 2017 13:49 UTC
want to secede from the larger country. According to polls (pdf) less than half of the people in the area support the move. The local government prepared for a referendum and called for a local vote.
Polling stations were set up for today. But Spanish laws do not allow for such polls or a separation. Catalonia, like other Spanish regions, already has a good degree of autonomy. If Catalonia were to secede the Basque areas in the north would likely follow. Spain would fall apart. Under Spanish law the referendum is illegal. The central government sent police to prevent the procedure. Street melees ensued.
A lot of mistakes have been made by the central government. It was stubborn in negotiations. It reacted too late to - at least partially - reasonable demands. Its insensitivity only incited resistance to it. But it is also responsible for the country as a whole. The behavior of local government is not much better. It is just as conservative, in its own way, as the government in Madrid.
Catalonia has a GDP per capita of some $33,580/year. For Spain as a whole the GDP per capita is $26,643/year. Many factors account for the difference. Catalonia has an advantages in climate, in the vicinity of the French border, the high attractiveness for tourists with its capital Barcelona and its beaches. It has a well developed industry. But the "rest of Spain" is also, by far, its biggest market.
A richer part of the country does not want to subsidize the poorer ones. But it still wants to profit from them.
In general the splitting off of sub-states from the bigger, established nations weakens both. It is easier for outside forces to manipulate smaller states than larger ones. While the motives in this or that case are understandable, they are also, in my view, shortsighted.
During the Spanish civil war in the 1930s Catalonia and Basque areas were the last Republican strongholds against the winning right-wing Nationalists. That history lives on in today's conflict. No one should wish to repeat it.
Comment: Spanish police have been filmed firing rubber bullets on unarmed civilians (more videos here). Another video shows a police officer slamming a young woman to the ground. The Catalan government says 38 people had been treated for injuries inflicted by police early this morning, pinning the responsibility on Spanish leader Mariano Rajoy. A few hours later, that number was 337. The reaction should have been predictable. Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont made that clear: Police have destroyed at least one polling station, and seized ballot boxes in an attempt to stop the referendum. But 90+% of polling stations are open, according to Catalan sources (Spain says it shut down 50%). Would-be voters have been forcibly removed from polling stations by police.
Puigdemont says Catalonia could declare independence within 48 hours if "yes" wins. Jeremy Corbyn and Belgium's PM have condemned the Spanish police's violence.
Julian Assange has been tweeting about Spain's tactics:
Update: The number of injured is now over 460, 2 seriously injured.
Update: Catalan police defended polling stations and were forced into several standoffs with Spanish police. Catalans showed an outpouring of support for the Catalan police, bringing some of them to tears. At the end of the day, over 840 Catalans were injured by Spanish police (more footage here). The Spanish FM defended the police actions, calling them "proportionate": It's pretty stunning how detached from reality Dastis is. We guess all those videos of Spanish police beating grannies at the polling stations were fake. Spain's PM journeyed even deeper into La La Land, announcing that "no referendum has been held in Catalonia today". He too defended police, saying they "performed their duty", apparently unable to foresee the internet memes that will undoubtedly result from such a statement. He added that voting (in the referendum that didn't take place) only damaged Spain's "coexistence" and "served to sow division". Police beating grannies no doubt played no part in that.
By contrast, the Catalan government's responses look sane: The referendum now complete, Puidgemont says the official results will be announced in a few days. His message: "On this day of hope and suffering, Catalonia's citizens have earned the right to have an independent state in the form of a republic."
Despite Puidgemont's statement, however, the Catalan government has already issued results (we assume they are preliminary results, and that official ones are forthcoming):