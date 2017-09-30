© Nick Moir



Boys who have personality traits associated with psychopathy do not laugh along with other children, new research has found."That does not mean that these children are destined to become antisocial or dangerous," she said. "Rather, these findings shed light on why they often make different choices from their peers."The study, carried at University College London, measured the brain activity of 62 disruptive boys and 30 normally-behaved boys.A child was flagged as having traits associated with psychopathy if they were disruptive (aggressive and difficult to control) and "callous-unemotional" (lacking empathy and emotion).It should be noted the researchers were not saying some of the children involved in the study were psychopaths, only that they displayed traits that could influence a diagnosis in adulthood."It is not appropriate to label children psychopaths," Professor Viding said. "Psychopathy is an adult personality disorder."