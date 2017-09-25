Three people were transported to the emergency room after they were allegedly attacked by a dog.

According to Rogers County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a Highway 20 residence where a man was said to be "running around, waving his arms and acting distressed."

"Dispatch advised that the homeowner called in and advised that they were being attacked by their pit bull," according to RCSO reports. "When a deputy was making contact, the dog was still actively attacking it's owner. The deputy used a can of pepper spray on the dog and it didn't work."

According to the report, the deputy ultimately had to shoot the dog to get it off of the owner.

"Three people had injuries from the dog biting them, and they were all transported to the emergency room," RCSO reports. "