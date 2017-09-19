© Dustin Teudhope



Thought to be a legend or a myth at least one local man says Bigfoot has been said to be spotted in the Panhandle. Southport resident, Dustin Teudhope, says he first encountered the creature back in 2009.One day in 2009 turned a skeptic into a believer. Dustin Teudhope says was forever changed while hunting in the Apalachicola National Forest when he says he encountered a creature like no other."It kind of made me a little unnerved and I tried to tell my friends about it and they just thought it was make believe and that I was seeing things. I really know what I saw so I just went on looking more for it and I just kept finding more and more," said Dustin Teudhope, Bigfoot Witness.Teudhope says the animal looked like a cross between a gorilla and a bear... it was Bigfoot. "They're pretty scary. They've got a muzzle and ears that will stand up or lay down, and on two feet it resembles a werewolf," said Teudhope.Since that first sighting, he is determined to prove what he saw to be true. He and his friends set up cameras throughout the forest, cameras said to have caught the sights, heaving breathing and growls of the creature. He even says that signs seen here in the panhandle, match the signs of other sightings across the nation.Along with video footage of what he believes to be Bigfoot, he has also found hand crafted weapons made from sticks and large footprints that they made a cast of for record. Teudhope says Bigfoot is real, and for those going into the woods, be prepared."It's serious, it's not a joking matter, it's not something that people are just making up. They're really out there," said Teudhope.Teudhope has also written a book that captures his first hand encounter and his journey tracking Bigfoot. He says he plans to write another book soon on his most recent findings.