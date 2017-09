© KDKA

then toss them back into the woods

Ross Township Police think it could be an oral rabies vaccine that state and county agencies have placed in wooded areas, either on foot, or dropped from low-flying planes or helicopters.

Some people who live in Ross Township say something strange is going on with wildlife in the area. They are concerned and wondering if it could also affect them.Barbara Leininger, who lives in the area, says she's very worried.This has been going on for about a week in the area of Rodenbaugh Avenue.Karene Meyer says each time, police are called.said Meyer.Ross Township Police say they"It was smelling like something dead. I had a whiff of it in my garage. It's not in my garage, because I tore it up looking, and it got smellier when we went outside, and it smelled up the whole neighborhood," Deborah Langhorne, a neighbor, said.So what is making the animals sick?KDKA's Brenda Waters spoke with a representative from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services program who said the rabies vaccine has been used since 1995, and is not known to cause any adverse effects.The agency will be reaching out to Ross Township authorities.KDKA link here