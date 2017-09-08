© Global Look Press



The death toll from an 8.2-magnitude earthquake that hit Mexico has reached at least 32, according to tallies from local authorities.Seven people were killed in the state of Chiapas, where a state of emergency has been declared, according to a spokesman for emergency services cited by Reuters.Two children were killed in neighboring Tabasco state, according to its governor. One was crushed by a collapsing wall, while the other - an infant on a respirator - died after the quake triggered a power outage in the hospital.The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 33 km (21 miles), 123 km (76 miles) southwest of the town of Pijijiapan, not far from the Guatemalan border."It was a major earthquake in scale and magnitude," President Peña Nieto said in an address from the National Disaster Prevention Centre's headquarters, where he was supervising the emergency response.The US Geological Survey reported the quake's magnitude at 8.1.Peña Nieto said the quake was felt by 50 million of the country's 120 million residents, and was also felt in much of Guatemala, which borders Chiapas.Peña Nieto has warned that more aftershocks are likely, and has urged people to check their homes and offices for structural damage and gas leaks.Officials have ordered schools in 11 states to remain closed on Friday, including in Mexico City, so officials can inspect for structural damage.Mexico sits atop five tectonic plates, with their movement making it one of the most seismically-active countries in the world.The most destructive earthquake to hit the country to date was in 1985, when an 8.1 magnitude quake killed more than 10,000 people in the capital, Mexico City.