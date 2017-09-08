© The Goldwater

The average person doesn't want to discuss the fact that pedophilia, child porn, and child sex trafficking rings exist.Either it's considered too much of a sensitive subject, they're in complete denial, or they simply want to live in a fantasy world where they'd rather not face the cold and dark truth that such monsters actually exist in society.Whatever the case may be, pedo gate is real.In Santa Cruz, California through a few more of these vile demons have been taken off the street thanks to the dedication of law enforcement agencies which swore to uphold the Constitution and serve and protect.Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office says all three were involved in an underground elite pedophile ring, in which investigators have multiple videos of the horrific acts against children to prove their guilt.Dr. Kohut is accused of recruiting the two nurses to sexually abuse children inside of his Cult of Pedophilia, where it's believed he's the ringleader of the entire operation.During an arraignment hearing today in Santa Cruz County Superior Court, Assistant District Attorney Steven Moore said that the prosecution has now acquired a second video of the vile actions.The depictions precede the first video of sexual acts with children that were found in March of 2017 at a Scotts Valley hotel; with the new video being dated after the first by 10 days.Early in the case, Watsonville police Captain Jorge Zamora said the defendants were working together in a "complex and disturbing crime that crosses into multiple states," but the extent of the allegations are continuing to grow and the details remain silent due to the potential of high profile suspects involved in pedophilia.Dr. Kohut is accused of using the internet to lure multiple women simultaneously with goals to impregnate them and have sex with their children in "taboo families", a satanic ritual that elite pedophiles get pleasure from.According to official court documents, Dr. Kohut is accused of molesting several kids including the children of his co-defendants and minors from other families.Included in those charges Dr. Kohut is accused of having sex with a boy and girl younger than 10 years old, and a boy younger than 14 years old, all of which authorities say began in January of 2016.Moore has raised allegations against Kohut that span back 20 years. Those allegations are not the basis for the current crop of criminal charges, however, and they're only able to go upon what they have evidence for."His sexual interest shows no limits. He is sexually interested in both boys and girls," Moore said. "He is sexually interested in infants, pre-teens, and adults. His sexual interest also shows no geographic boundaries. Nor has it changed over time."Prosecutors say that Dr. Kohut faces 11 felonies in connection with raping, sodomizing and abusing children sexually.He allegedly conspired with Rashel Brandon, a former Dominican Hospital nurse who was taken into custody back in May from her Watsonville home.Brandon faces eight felonies in connection with abusing children in the sex ring. She is currently being detained at the Santa Cruz County Jail on a $500,000 cash bail.Sheriff's say they want to make sure he gets the justice he deserves.The mother from Tucson, Arizona, Emily Stephens, is charged with eight felonies, all of a similar nature.Pima County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant May 12th at Stephens' Tucson home at the 3000 block of West Grape Drive.During a search of her home, officers acquired five DVDs, handwritten letters from Kohut to Stephens, handwritten receipts by Kohut, a VHS tape titled "Emily's Tape," a Dell computer, PlayStation 3 and iPad, according to the investigation report.A man who lives beside Stephens' home with his wife and three children said he does not allow his children to have any contact with anyone at the Stephens' household.The man said he has seen children at Stephens' home wandering outside naked, playing naked with water hoses in the mud and defecating on a "poop mat," according to the investigation report.It's believed that she not only let the Dr. have sex with her children and children of her relatives but may have been the person who helped arrange the pedophile meet ups online.Authorities say that she's also on camera raping several children and that she seemed "bizarrely satisfied in doing so"."This is one of the most extraordinary cases to come to this county," Moore told the court.If convicted the doctor will face up to 165 years in Prison with the women faces similar life sentences.The trio has several upcoming court dates before trial, and this only further confirms that Pedogate is real folks.