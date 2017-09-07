Winds of up to 75 miles per hour are expectedA third hurricane is set to threaten the US in the space of six days., the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.It is 185 miles (295 km) east of Tampico, Mexico, and has maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kph).In the next 48 hours some additional strengthening is also forecast, the NHC added.Models so far show it remaining in the southern Gulf in the coming days.Jose had been expected to become a hurricane and was following Irma in a path towards the Caribbean.It is too early to determine if Jose might ultimately make landfall in the Caribbean, or in the Americas, as weather projections are difficult when storms are so far out.Irma has clobbered hit islands with pounding winds, rain and surging surf and officials in Florida have called for evacuations ahead of the storm's expected landfall there.