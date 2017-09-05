Law Professor: Mothers of Unvaccinated Children Are Criminals

Boston Herald: Hang People Talking Bad About Vaccines

execution of individuals

MD, Professor, Vaccine Developer Calls for 'Funeral' of Vaccine Safety and Choice Advocacy

CDC on Mothers: Who Are They and Where Do They Live?

"Undervaccinated children tend to be black, to have a younger mother who was not married and did not have a college degree, to live in a household near the poverty level, and to live in a central city.

Unvaccinated children tended to be white, to have a mother who was married and had a college degree, to live in a household with an annual income exceeding $75,000 and to have parents who expressed concerns regarding the safety of vaccines and indicated that medical doctors have little influence over vaccination decisions for their children."

All you have to do is vaccinate your healthy child and witness that child have symptoms of severe vaccine reactions and either die or become a totally different child physically, mentally and emotionally.

Delegitimizing Vaccine Exemptions and Those Who Take or Give Them

Educated Critical Thinkers Eating Organic, Leaning Holistic

2015 Measles in Disneyland Unleashes Media Hate Fest Attacking Parents and Civil Liberties

Professor and Vaccine Developer: 'Snuff Out' Vaccine Safety and Choice Advocates

Professor and Vaccine Developer: Take Away Vaccine Exemptions

Wealthiest Profession in America: Medical Doctors

$3 to $4 million per year

Give No Safe Harbor to Race and Class Baiting

Protect Your Right to Informed Consent and Defend Vaccine Exemptions

THINK GLOBALLY, ACT LOCALLY.

Share Your Story With the Media and People You Know

